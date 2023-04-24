They were backbenchers under Republican control. Now the Tennessee Three are headed to the White House.

WASHINGTON — When Tennessee Republicans voted this month to expel two Black Democratic lawmakers who protested for gun control on the House floor, they thought they were sticking it to rabble-rousers in the statehouse.

But the decision, led by Tennessee's Republican House speaker, Cameron Sexton, turned Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Gloria Johnson, R-Knoxville, into national heroes of the left.

In Tennessee's Republican-supermajority legislature, Democrats are virtually powerless, relegated to play to their bases with speeches and long-shot bills, but lacking the votes to pass laws.

But the "Tennessee Three," as they are now known, are no longer backbenchers even though their push for gun reform in Tennessee hasn't succeeded. On Monday, they are set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, the culmination of their rising profiles as they've come to symbolize the push for stronger gun laws – and, to some, democracy itself – amid Republican resistance.

"It was undemocratic when they were expelled and essentially ousted out of their seats," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. "And so, what you'll see is the president sitting down with the with these three legislators, having a conversation on how to move forward with common sense gun reform."

More: 'Tennessee Three' lawmakers Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson to meet with Joe Biden at White House

Rep. Justin Jones, in white, Rep. Gloria Johnson and Rep. Justin Pearson raise their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from the legislature on April 6, 2023.

Resonating beyond the Volunteer State

Biden will meet with the three lawmakers in the Oval Office in the afternoon. The president met virtually with all three earlier this month after Vice President Kamala Harris joined them at a rally in Nashville.

The Tennessee General Assembly adjourned this year's legislative session Friday without taking major action on gun control in the four weeks since a deadly March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, killed three children and three adults.

Story continues

In fact, the Tennessee Republican majority passed legislation that protects gun manufacturers from liability in lawsuits after shootings.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session for lawmakers to consider a measure he backs that would allow law enforcement to temporarily take away firearms from individuals considered threats to themselves or others. But it's unclear whether enough Republicans in the House will support the proposal for approval. Even whether to call it a red-flag law has set off debate.

"It is absolutely horrifying. The people are begging for something," Johnson said. "Talking to The Covenant families, it's just heartbreaking. They don't understand why nothing is happening, why we won't do something."

More: Second of two Tennessee lawmakers expelled by Republican majority reappointed Wednesday

Still, while the Tennessee Three haven't turned their fame into legislative victories at home, they might be more influential beyond the conservative Volunteer State. The White House sees their story as the epitome of Americans' frustration with gun laws: Another mass shooting followed by inaction from lawmakers, particularly Republicans.

"Rather than debating the merits of the issue," Biden said in a statement after the expulsions of Jones and Pearson, "these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, sand expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee."

Biden renewed his calls for Congress to reinstate a national ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines after the Nashville mass shooting and others in Louisville, Ky., Monterey Park, Calif., Michigan State University, Buffalo, N.Y., Uvalde, Texas and elsewhere.

Biden is expected to formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign Tuesday.

A recent poll by Gallup found America's frustrations with gun laws is at an all-time high, with 63% expressing dissatisfaction. The issue resonates, in particular, with suburban voters who helped Democrats outperform expectations during last year's midterm elections and were critical to Biden's 2020 election win.

"Lawmakers who support gun safety should be applauded, not expelled," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, which pushes for gun control. "Americans are sick of our gun violence epidemic and were outraged to see the response from Tennessee Republicans to expel two young Black men who are fighting for gun safety instead of passing laws proven to save lives."

More: OnPolitics: Most Americans side with 'Tennessee Three' on protest, poll finds

'They've lost a generation,' Rep. Justin Jones says of Republicans

Jones and Pearson were quickly reappointed to their seats by the local legislative bodies in Nashville and Memphis. Tennessee's House Republican leadership targeted Johnson for expulsion as well, but she survived by one vote. Afterward, Johnson noted that she's the only white lawmaker of the three.

The tension at the statehouse continued after Jones and Pearson returned. Both lawmakers objected to having their microphones cut off by Republicans during debate on anti-trans legislation Friday before lawmakers left Nashville for the year.

"The world is watching and you're acting like fascists!" Johnson reportedly shouted from her desk.

The charismatic Jones, 27, the youngest member of the Tennessee legislature, has gotten the most national attention – so much so that a Washington D.C. public relations firm is helping him field media requests. After the Nashville Metro Council voted to reappoint him, Jones led hundreds down Rep. John Lewis Way in a triumphant walk back to the state Capitol to reclaim his House seat.

A well-known local activist before he entered public office, Jones was elected for the first time in November in his heavily Democratic district after winning the party's nomination by 238 votes last August. Jones started a campaign for Congress in 2020 to try to unseat then-U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper but failed to collect enough signatures to qualify.

"Our hope is not in this legislature," Jones said. "But what gave me hope this session was the people. And I think that the Republican Party has lost a generation. Gen Z is going to shake things up come 2024. And it's going to transform this state, like we saw in other states like Nevada and Georgia."

He added: "They've lost a generation who came here and were ashamed of what they saw."

State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, with his fist in the air, marches with supporters to the state Capitol, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pearson, 28, just completed his first session as well. He came onto the political scene in Memphis when he co-founded the grassroots organization Memphis Community Against the Pipeline in response to a planned crude oil pipeline that would cut through backyards in South Memphis.

Pearson rattled Tennessee Republicans on the first day of session when he wore a traditional West African dashiki on the House floor. Now, he's considered a potential replacement to U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, whenever he decides not to run again.

More: Politics of expulsion: Did Republicans hand Democrats major win with Tennessee Three vote?

Johnson, 60, a retired teacher from Knoxville, was first elected to the legislature in 2012, lost her seat in 2014, but was later reelected in 2018.

She has long drawn the ire of Republicans. Two years ago, Johnson famously moved her desk into a hallway in Tennessee's legislative building in defiance after she was assigned a small, windowless conference room as her office.

Johnson said the struggle for gun reform in Tennessee has fueled a movement nationally, pointing to a scene Tuesday: an estimated 9,000 people in Nashville locking arms from Monroe Carrell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University to the State Capitol, in support of gun reform. She said Democrats from Kentucky, where an April 10 shooting at a Louisville bank killed five people, joined the protest.

"We want legislation here for Tennessee. That's who we represent," Johnson said. "But if we can help motivate and energize young people across this country to get active and get in the movement – absolutely."

Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, left, Justin Jones, center, and Justin Pearson arrive at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, April 7, 2023, where they are meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jones and Pearson were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives the day before. Johnson survived an effort to expel her.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee Three representatives to meet with Biden at the White House