So, We're Back to Wearing Black Dress Pants Everywhere, Huh?

Black Pants

Neil Mockford/GC Images Bella Hadid

Once upon a time, these fashion rules were known to be true: shirts are better when doubled (see: polos, tank tops); you can't wear a coat to the club (you must freeze while you walk); and black pants are a dress-code category all their own, which essentially works for every occasion. The last one was a favorite among those of us who spent our '00s teen years waiting tables, singing in the school chorus, and panicking while presenting 50%-of-your-grade-projects in front of the class. They were our emergency pants; the pants we only sorta-liked but deemed completely necessary and wore more than almost anything else.

And now, they're back — except, of course, they're way better.

We already knew 'work pants,' aka trousers had returned. But basic, structured black pants — ones that you can essentially wear everywhere — are a whole different thing. Models such as Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna are now seemingly using them to replace their jeans and other go-to bottoms, and while this new version is still dressy enough for a major event, it can be casual, sexy, and fashion-forward, too.

RELATED: Brace Yourself, Because Butt Fashion Is Back

Black Pants

Ricky Vigil/GC Images Bella Hadid

Hadid has noticeably been loving her black trousers. She often wears baggy options with a variety of tops, and recently inspired our future fall outfits with this sleek layered look that included both a blazer and a leather jacket.

Black Pants

Photopix/GC Images Cindy Bruna

Bruna made her own form-fitting pair seem subtly sexy while hanging by the water, styling them with a coordinating black crop top and a casual pair of Nike sneakers.

RELATED: Master the Monochromatic Trend With These Easy Outfit Ideas

Black Pants

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Influencers have unsurprisingly caught onto this rising trend. Over the past few months, street style photos show that black pants are no doubt a must-have item, and can really create a simple yet standout look when styled with a bright top.

Story continues

Black Pants

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You also don't have to wait for chilly weather to wear these babies, either. Styling black dress pants with a belly-baring shirt, bralette, or tank top will create the perfect transitional outfit as temperatures decline.

Black Pants

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Thankfully, this versatile wardrobe staple is one that's super easy to shop. Spanx actually makes a popular flared pair (in a wide range of sizes!) for $148, while Nili Lotan sells a sleek, pleated wide-leg option for $795. If you're in search of something under $100, you can find a jersey tapered suit pant — in standard size, petite, and curve — at ASOS, which will cost you just $22. Plus, we have a feeling we'll want to live in COS's comfy $89 Elasticated Pants, which will work for both a day at the office and a lazy weekend outing.