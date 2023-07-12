We're Here announces new cast for season 4

HBO

We're Here season 4 is happening, with a brand-new cast of RuPaul's Drag Race favourites set to hit up some small American towns to give them a fabulous show.

The new cast consists of Jaida Essence Hall (US season 12 winner), Priyanka (Canada's Drag Race season 1 winner) and Sasha Velour (US season 9 winner), taking over from Eureka, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela.

"We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of We're Here," the three queens said in a joint statement (via Deadline).

"We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire We're Here team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience."

The outgoing queens added: "We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had the past three seasons to travel across the country, share our experiences and connect with all of the courageous individuals who entrusted us with their stories.

"Our journey has inspired hope and sparked important conversations while empowering unique voices and opening new doors. As we move forward with our exciting individual projects, we welcome Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, and wish them the best on continuing this work during an increasingly difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community."

Creators and executive producer Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram expressed their gratitude to HBO for continuing to greenlight We're Here "in this increasingly hostile political climate".

They also shared their hopes that the show will "give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate".

We're Here streams on Max in the US, and on Sky Go and NOW in the UK.

