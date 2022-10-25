We're addicted to midterm election polls. And it's not doing us any good.

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
·5 min read

As we near the midterm elections, you can’t hurl a wasted minute without hitting a largely useless political poll.

This candidate’s up! That candidate’s down! No, wait. Now it’s the other way around!

You’d be better off using a fish bowl as a crystal ball and calling yourself a soothsayer.

I can already hear people angrily muttering, “Did this guy just criticize America’s favorite pastime? What’s more patriotic than trying to predict the outcome of an election because we’re too impatient to wait and see what happens?”

Mutter all you want. Polls are a waste of our time, and too many in this country are addicted to election polling, glued to the tiniest fluctuations of red lines and blue lines and whatever color line represents independent voters.

Midterms show we're polling addicts. We should really stop.

That leads people on unnecessary emotional roller coasters that zip from “DEMOCRATS ARE GOING TO WIN EVERYWHERE!” to, one week later, “REPUBLICANS HAVE A CLEAR ADVANTAGE AND IT LOOKS LIKE  A RED WAVE!” to, another week later, “WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT’S HAPPENING!!”

Early voting in Georgia in October 2022.
Early voting in Georgia in October 2022.

I’m not exaggerating. Consider the brain-scrambling nature of these evolving headlines from the polling company Morning Consult.

June 27: “Democratic Voters’ Enthusiasm for Midterms Spikes in Wake of Supreme Court’s Abortion Ruling”

Aug. 3: “Democrats in Congress Have Started to Win Back Voters’ Trust”

Aug. 16: “Anger Helped Democrats Flip the House in 2018, but Ahead of the 2022 Midterms, Both Sides Are Equally Enraged”

Sept. 6: “Democrats Are Outpacing Biden’s Standing Ahead of the Midterms. Will It Last?”

And now, Morning Consult has this headline: “Democrats Narrowly Lead on the Generic Ballot.” On Sunday, The Washington Post had “Democrats fear the midterm map is slipping away” and CNBC on Monday had “Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show.”

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

The only good polls are the ones showing my side winning!

While all that was going on, Republicans said polls showing Democrats leading were undercounting Republicans, and Democrats said polls showing Republicans leading were overcounting Republicans.

Did you watch that debate? Who won? Who cares? Political debates are overrated.

So do you know what we learned from all that? NOTHING!

And do you know what people could have been doing rather than paying attention to various polling Nostradamuses? SOMETHING!

What if, instead of watching polls, we tried to get more people to vote?

Like advocating for their preferred candidates, helping people register to vote, volunteering for get-out-the-vote campaigns … heck, they could’ve just stared at a wall and attempted to psychically will their candidate to victory and it would’ve been 1,000% more productive than fretting over umpteen polls a day.

Voting in the US: A state-by-state analysis

McArthur Myers fills out his ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
McArthur Myers fills out his ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

If you’re running a political campaign, polling is necessary and helpful.

It can expose weak spots and suggest ways to allocate ad money and other resources.

You don't need that daily polling fix. You really don't!

But for the rest of us, it is neither necessary nor helpful. If polls show your party in the lead, some voters might feel they don’t need to show up. If polls show your party falling behind, that can lead to discouragement and voter apathy.

'What about Chicago? Republicans who say 'Chicago' when asked about gun violence ignore their own local tragedies

And if the polls show your party in the lead, then trailing, then in the lead again, then tied, then trailing again? Well, that just shows you that life is weird and none of us can truly predict the future, because if we could, we all would have won millions betting on the Super Bowl and we’d be too busy spending time on our private islands to worry about political blah-blah.

Miami-Dade residents cast early ballots on Oct. 24, 2022.
Miami-Dade residents cast early ballots on Oct. 24, 2022.

Polling in general has become trickier as more people screen calls and fewer are willing to answer. People in different age groups can be more or less likely to participate in polls, and regardless, you can’t trust anything anybody says these days. Add to that the 2022 phenomenon of a slew of new voter registrations in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the odds of correctly gauging who’s going to win what are not in a pollster's favor.

Read the leaves of an elderberry or, perhaps, the signs from a squash

But if you still feel the need for some kind of pre-Election Day regular prognostication fix, might I suggest the following, which may well be as helpful as any poll you’ll find:

1. Seek out an elderberry shrub on Allhallows Eve. If the hue of its leaves is yellow, you’ll know Democrats are likely to narrowly maintain control of the Senate and lose 39 seats in the House.

2. Ask your nana to rate her sciatica discomfort on a scale of 1 to 10.  Anything over 5 all but guarantees record midterm voter turnout in the Atlanta suburbs.

3. Take a lightly bruised crookneck squash and place it along the Earth’s prime meridian. If the first creature to come and nibble the squash is a squirrel, expect Republicans to have a so-called red wave. If the first creature is a chipmunk, Democrats will pull off many unlikely victories and maintain control of both houses of Congress. If a badger takes the first bite, return to your home immediately and get in the basement. The end is nigh.

More humor and satire from Rex Huppke:

Lizzo plays James Madison's crystal flute while racists play dog whistles.

Sen. Lindsey Graham mansplains abortion ban: 'I picked 15 weeks.' Got it, ladies?

What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterm polls don't help voters. Registering people to vote does.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Devils win third straight, edge Sharks behind Blackwood

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored second-period goals and the New Jersey Devils won their third straight game, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier each had an assist, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves as the Devils continue to play well after an 0-2 start. Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the sixth time in regulation in seven games. The Devils scored first

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.