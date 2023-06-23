Who were the 5 people killed on board the OceanGate Titanic submersible

After days of desperate searches throughout the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that the five passengers aboard the missing submersible vessel were killed when vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion.

Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were inside the vessel that embarked on the deep-dive tour, according to OceanGate, the company that operated the submersible. Their families were notified after debris of the vessel was found on the ocean floor, according to the Coast Guard.

These are the five people aboard a submersible that went missing near the Titanic wreck. (ABC News Photo Illustration)

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," OceanGate said in a statement Thursday.

"Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely," OceanGate continued.

PHOTO: This image courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions shows the 4 a.m. start of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 on the morning of June 18, 2023. (Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP via Getty Images)

The submersible was designed with life support to sustain five crew members for 96 hours. On Thursday, the Coast Guard said it found debris on the ocean floor that was consistent with "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic wreckage.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PHOTO: Titanic tourist submersible goes missing. (ABC News)

Here's what we know about the victims.

Hamish Harding

Hamish Harding was no stranger to exploration.

Harding circumnavigated the Earth in 2019. He made a dive in 2021 to the deepest point on earth, Challenger Deep, in the Mariana Trench. And he traveled into space last year aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard.

PHOTO: This image courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions shows Hamish Harding ahead of the 4 a.m. start of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 on the morning of June 18, 2023. (Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP via Getty Images)

Harding, a British businessman and chairman of Action Aviation, previewed his dive to see the Titanic shipwreck in a Facebook post.

"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023," he posted on Sunday. "A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

PHOTO: In this photo provided by Blue Origin, astronaut Hamish Harding receives his Blue Origin astronaut pin after a successful flight to space on June 4, 2022, in Van Horn, Texas. (Felix Kunze/AP)

Harding, a licensed air transport pilot who holds three Guinness World Records, was "an extraordinarily accomplished individual who has successfully undertaken challenging expeditions," Action Aviation said in a statement.

Along with his ocean dives and blasting off to space, he helped with "the reintroduction of Cheetahs from Namibia to India" and "has been to the South Pole a number of times," the company said. Harding was inducted in 2022 as a Living Legend of Aviation.

On Thursday afternoon, Harding's family and Action Avation released a statement saying they were "united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones on the Titan submersible."

"Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply," the statement read. "He was a passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure. What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved."

"We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts," the family and company added in their statement.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

PHOTO: Suleman Dawood and Shahzada Dawood (Dawood Family)

Shahzada Dawood was vice chairman of Engro Corporation Limited, a sprawling business headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan. Suleman Dawood is his son, the family said in a statement.

The Dawoods were both British citizens, according to a colleague.

Shahzada Dawood, a husband and father of two, loved photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats, according to the family.

PHOTO: FILE - Vice-Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited Shahzada Dawood, who is said to be among the passengers onboard the submarine that went missing on trip to the Titanic wreckage is seen in this undated handout picture. (Engro Corporation Limited/via Reuters, FILE)

Suleman Dawood, a university student, was passionate about science fiction literature and learning new things.

"It is with profound grief that we announced the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood," the Dawood family said in a statement Thursday. "Our beloved sons were aboard OceanGate's Titan submersible that perished underwater. Please continue to keep the departed souls and our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning."

"We are truly grateful to all those involved in the rescue operations," they continued. "Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time. We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers from all over the world who have stood by us during our hour of need. The immense love and support we receive continues to help us endure this unimaginable loss."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible," the family added. "At this time, we are unable to receive calls and request that support, condolences and prayers be messaged instead. Details of their final rites in this world will be announced soon."

In a statement Thursday night, Engro offered its condolences for both Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

"With heavy hearts and great sadness, we grieve the loss of our Vice Chairman, Shahzada Dawood, and his beloved son, Suleman Dawood," the company said in the message. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family at this tragic time."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and all those around the world who grieve this unthinkable loss," it added.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

PHOTO: This file picture taken on May 31, 2013 in Paris shows Paul-Henri Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, known as PH, a diver and Titanic researcher, was among the passengers. He was the director of Underwater Research at RMS Titanic Inc., according to the company.

Nargeolet led six expeditions to the Titanic site, most recently in 2010.

Stockton Rush

PHOTO: FILE - Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, poses at Times Square in New York, April 12, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters, FILE)

According to OceanGate's website, Stockton Rush "oversees OceanGate’s financial and engineering strategies and provides a clear vision for development of 4,000 meter (13,123 feet) and 6,000 meter (19,685 feet) capable crewed submersibles and their partner launch and recovery platforms."

Rush, who studied aerospace engineering at Princeton University and obtained an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, "has written numerous engineering articles on crewed submersible vehicles in subsea operations," OceanGate's website said.

ABC News' Matt Foster, Miles Cohen, Mark Guarino, Emily Shapiro, Peter Charalambous, Sam Sweeney, Laryssa Demkiw, Gio Benitez and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

Who were the 5 people killed on board the OceanGate Titanic submersible originally appeared on abcnews.go.com