What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Natomas last two weeks?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last two weeks.

In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $508,021, $287 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of January 23 to the week of Feb. 6., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$475,000, single-family residence in the first block of Palma Harbour Place The sale of the single-family home in the first block of Palma Harbour Place, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $475,000, and the house changed hands in January. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,985 square feet. The price per square foot was $239. $483,000, condominium in the 5300 block of East Commerce Way The property in the 5300 block of East Commerce Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $483,000. The condominium was built in 2022 and has a living area of 1,362 square feet. The price per square foot is $355. $483,000, condominium in the 5300 block of East Commerce Way The 1,362 square-foot condominium in the 5300 block of East Commerce Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $483,000, $355 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2022. $508,000, single-family house in the 4800 block of Watseka Way The property in the 4800 block of Watseka Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $508,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,664 square feet. The price per square foot is $305. $515,000, detached house in the 2700 block of Screech Owl Way The 1,705 square-foot single-family residence in the 2700 block of Screech Owl Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $515,000, $302 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $530,000, single-family home in the 3000 block of Club Center Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 3000 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $530,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,204 square feet. The price per square foot was $240. $565,000, single-family home in the 3800 block of Bridgefield Street A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 3800 block of Bridgefield Street in Sacramento. The price was $565,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2021 and the living area totals 1,969 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $287. $580,000, single-family residence in the first block of Rockrose Court The 2,179 square-foot single-family residence in the first block of Rockrose Court in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $580,000, $266 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $620,000, single-family house in the 2100 block of Mabry Drive The property in the 2100 block of Mabry Drive in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,306 square feet. The price per square foot is $269. $680,000, detached house in the 3000 block of Muskrat Way The sale of the single family residence in the 3000 block of Muskrat Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $680,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,954 square feet. The price per square foot was $230.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.