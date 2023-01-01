What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in December?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in December.

In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area, with an average price of $697,818. The average price per square foot ended up at $469.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $500,000, single-family residence in the 900 block of 55th Street

    The 1,510 square-foot single-family house in the 900 block of 55th Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $500,000, $331 per square foot. The house was built in 1940.

  2. $514,000, single-family home in the 4800 block of C Street

    The sale of the single family residence in the 4800 block of C Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $514,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,373 square feet. The price per square foot was $374.

  3. $591,000, single-family house in the first block of Lupine Way

    A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the first block of Lupine Way in Sacramento. The price was $591,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,336 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $442.

  4. $599,000, detached house in the 4400 block of C Street

    The sale of the single-family home in the 4400 block of C Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $599,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 1,047 square feet. The price per square foot was $572.

  5. $640,000, single-family home in the 900 block of 46th Street

    The property in the 900 block of 46th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot is $425.

  6. $640,000, single-family residence in the 5800 block of Camellia Avenue

    The 1,295 square-foot detached house in the 5800 block of Camellia Avenue, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $640,000, $494 per square foot. The house was built in 1951.

  7. $727,000, single-family house in the 5300 block of Spilman Avenue

    The property in the 5300 block of Spilman Avenue in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $727,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 1,270 square feet. The price per square foot is $572.

  8. $800,000, detached house in the 1400 block of 51st Street

    The sale of the single-family residence in the 1400 block of 51st Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the house changed hands in December. The house was built in 1932 and has a living area of 1,956 square feet. The price per square foot was $409.

  9. $975,000, single-family home in the 5300 block of Callister Avenue

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 5300 block of Callister Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $975,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,161 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $451.

  10. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 1500 block of 48th Street

    The 1,805 square-foot single-family home in the 1500 block of 48th Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $665 per square foot. The house was built in 1907.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

