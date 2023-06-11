What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $699,409. The average price per square foot was $329.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$540,000, single-family house in the 1500 block of La Guardia Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 1500 block of La Guardia Circle, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $540,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,688 square feet. The price per square foot was $320. $575,000, single-family residence in the 700 block of Burkeville Road The sale of the single family residence in the 700 block of Burkeville Road in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $575,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,606 square feet. The price per square foot was $358. $592,000, single-family home in the 2300 block of Pebblestone Lane The 1,791 square-foot single-family house in the 2300 block of Pebblestone Lane in Lincoln has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $592,000, $331 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $600,000, detached house in the 500 block of Costa Lane The 1,902 square-foot single-family house in the 500 block of Costa Lane, Lincoln, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $600,000, $315 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $626,500, single-family house in the 1000 block of Southbridge Circle A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 1000 block of Southbridge Circle in Lincoln. The price was $626,500 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,647 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $237. $650,000, detached house in the 600 block of E Street The property in the 600 block of E Street in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,920 square feet. The price per square foot is $339. $750,000, single-family residence in the 2900 block of Fox Den Circle The property in the 2900 block of Fox Den Circle in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,709 square feet. The price per square foot is $277. $885,000, single-family home in the 700 block of Medallion Court The property in the 700 block of Medallion Court in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,397 square feet. The price per square foot is $369. $890,000, single-family home in the 1900 block of Creekcrest Lane The 2,073 square-foot single-family home in the 1900 block of Creekcrest Lane, Lincoln, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $890,000, $429 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $1.1 million, detached house in the 800 block of Wagon Wheel Lane A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 800 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in Lincoln. The price was $1,100,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,831 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $389.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.