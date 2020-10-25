Werder Stretch Unbeaten Run With Draw Against Hoffenheim

BERLIN: Werder Bremen earned a point in their 1-1 draw against visiting Hoffenheim on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten run to four games and move a point above their opponents in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim were hoping to snap a two-game losing run with a win and move into the top four.

But it was Werder, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, who were rewarded for their lively start with a Maximilian Eggestein goal in the fifth minute.

Dennis Geiger’s fierce shot in the 22nd minute for his first Bundesliga goal since 2017 drew Hoffenheim level.

Geiger came close again four minutes after the restart but his deflected shot flew over the bar and team mate Robert Skov whipped a powerful free kick onto the crossbar in the 80th.

Werder move up to sixth on eight points, with Hoffenheim a point behind in eighth.

RB Leipzig are top following a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Champions Bayern Munich crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 to stay a point behind on 12.