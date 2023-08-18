Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch Harry Kane make Bundesliga debut on TV in UK?

Harry Kane is expected to make his full Bayern Munich debut tonight as his new club travel to face Werder Bremen.

The England captain came off the bench last weekend in the German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig, but is set to feature from the start in Bremen as Bayern get their Bundesliga season up and running.

Thomas Tuchel revealed Kane has had an “immediate impact” impact since arriving and the Bayern boss will hope that translates onto the pitch, after a disastrous display from his side against Leipzig.

The Bundesliga giants just about won the title last season, but they have been a long way off their dominant best for some time and the pressure is on Tuchel to now deliver having been backed so significantly in the transfer market.

Where to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Action with coverage of the match beginning at 7.15pm BST ahead of 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!