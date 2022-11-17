What went wrong as USC drops game to Colorado State in first loss of Lamont Paris era

So much for momentum.

Whatever confidence the South Carolina men’s basketball team gained in last week’s buzzer-beating win over Clemson crumbled in the opening moment’s of Thursday’s game against Colorado State.

Opening play in the eight-team Shriners Childrens’ Charleston Classic at TD Arena, the Gamecocks (2-1) buried themselves early against the Rams (4-0) with a litany of self-inflicted errors and miscues, losing 85-53. It was the first loss of the Lamont Paris Era after wins against S.C. State and Clemson.

With the loss, the Gamecocks will play the loser of College of Charleston vs. Davidson at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Here’s what we learned.

USC sloppy on offense

The Gamecocks set an erratic tone from the very beginning Thursday, turning the ball over four times in the first three minutes with careless passing and sloppy ball-handing.

Running with the same starting five the Gamecocks employed against Clemson, USC looked noticeably more disjointed and confused on offense — too often settling for long 2-point attempts and contested jumpers instead of driving the lane and creating open looks.

In the first half, the Gamecocks made just seven of 28 field-goal attempts (25%), turned the ball over 10 times and scored just eight points in the paint. The Gamecocks went scoreless for the final 5:21 of the half, as the Rams built a commanding 21-point halftime lead.

Fouls and interior defense

Seven-foot forward Josh Gray was a key factor in USC’s 60-58 win over the Tigers, pulling down 10 rebounds and registering three blocks as a physical presence in the post.

But Gray’s absence was notable Thursday against the Rams. Playing off the bench, Gray committed his second foul just six minutes into the game and was forced to sit on the bench. Foul trouble for fellow forward Hayden Brown kept him on the sidelines for much of the contest, as well.

With USC weakened in the interior, the Rams took full advantage by driving the lane and scoring near the rim. CSU scored 20 of its first 22 points in the paint and scored 30 of its 40 first-half points in the paint, consistently finding open looks inside with a pass-heavy offense.

Story continues

Silver lining for USC

If there’s a positive to take away from Thursday’s loss, it’s that the Gamecocks didn’t lay down in the second half after trailing by 21 at halftime.

In fact, led by a GG Jackson 3-pointer and a foul-drawing play at the basket, the Gamecocks went on a 12-2 run early in the the second half, forcing the Rams to take a timeout before the first media break. Jackson scored 15 points in the second half (20 for the game) as he tried to will USC back in the game.

As a whole, the Gamecocks improved on their 25% shooting mark from the first half, and the offense appeared crisper, but there was still little USC could do on the defensive end to stop CSU.

Next four USC MBB games

▪ Friday: vs. College of Charleston/Davidson at Charleston Classic, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Sunday: vs. TBD/at Charleston Classic, time TBD

▪ Nov. 25: vs. USC Upstate, 4 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 30: at George Washington, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)