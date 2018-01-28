What went wrong for Jaromir Jagr and the Calgary Flames

The legend wasn’t supposed to go out like this.

Future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr was pegged to be a possession-driving, experienced piece who would be thrust into a youthful and supremely skilled Flames lineup. The crafty veteran was supposed to march Calgary towards the playoffs while ending his illustrious NHL career with one final postseason run before flying off into the sunset on his fire-breathing minotaur with his ‘2018 Stanley Cup Champions’ hat entrenched upon his flowing, reinvigorated salt-and-pepper mullet.

But unfortunately, that’s not how this story ends. The 45-year-old was placed on waivers Sunday and is reportedly considering a return to Europe if this is the end of his NHL journey.

Hearing Jaromir Jagr will be on waivers at noon ET today…understand he and the Flames are working together on this. Jagr wants to resume his career and this is the next step — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 28, 2018





Process is first to make him available to rest of NHL. If he clears, intention is to put him on unconditional waivers for mutual termination of contract, freeing him to play in Europe. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 28, 2018





After a summer of hoping and waiting and finally inking a one-year, $1-million deal with the Flames in early October, Jagr was behind the proverbial eight-ball off the hop, and never found his footing — scoring just once and adding six assists over his first (and likely only) 22 contests with the Flames. He’s also been anchored by a lower-body injury the past several months, missing 21 games up to this point in the season. Jagr stayed home for the Flames’ recent four-game road swing, and was a scratch the last two contests prior to the trip.

Now, the legend has, at the very least, played his last game for the Calgary Flames. So how did a relationship that started with so much promise end so abruptly? There’s no one answer, but rather a few driving factors that have led to Jagr’s imminent departure from Calgary.