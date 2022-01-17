I went to Uzbekistan and could pass for a local: Here's why (sometimes) it's better to stand out as a tourist

Joshua Jung
·4 min read

Being immersed in the life, culture, and language of another country through the lens of a local is the experience that all of us in the backpacker community are chasing. But of course, being American – Korean-American, no matter where I go – I’m quickly outed as the tourist that I am, and relegated to the classic "tourist" experience.

So when I packed for my first trip ever to Uzbekistan, I squeezed everything into a small black backpack, tucked my money belt under my waistband, and left my baseball cap at home, as I usually do.

But this trip was different.

For one thing, there was a large Korean community in Uzbekistan. Through a tragic history of forced relocation and assimilation under Stalin, there existed a large, thriving Korean diaspora throughout Central Asia. So there I was in Tashkent, walking by Korean restaurants, Korean grocery stores, and of course, Korean churches. Home sweet home, and as long as I didn't open my mouth I was a local. Just another member of the local Korean immigrant population.

►Mexico: What it's like to travel to Los Cabos right now?

►Ditch the snow: Head over to Uruguay for some sun, sand y diversión

The first thing I noticed was that people left me alone when I walked outside. In cities like Mumbai or Casablanca, I got quite used to being swarmed by taxi drivers or hawkers from the moment I stepped outside my hotel. But not in Tashkent. Here, I was handed the local menu at restaurants, local prices at museums, and got absolutely no attention from people on the street.

The perks you miss out

But I soon realized that all of this anonymity meant that I didn't get to experience the same perks enjoyed by other tourists. Uzbeks are amazing hosts and will go out of their way to be helpful and courteous to visitors. Tourists enjoy the best seats in restaurants, the best produce at markets, and the best customer service from locals who are eager to give a good impression of their homeland.

A photo taken on September 28, 2018 shows a general view of a mosque in the city of Khiva in western Uzbekistan.
A photo taken on September 28, 2018 shows a general view of a mosque in the city of Khiva in western Uzbekistan.

One particularly memorable event from this trip was at the entrance of Khiva. Here, tourists are automatically offered the 120,000 Som ($11 USD) VIP class ticket to enter Itchan Kala, the walled portion of the city. This is a two-day ticket and grants full access to all the historic sites within Itchan Kala. Locals, on the other hand, can choose much cheaper options ranging from economy (50,000 Som) to standard (100,000 Som). I learned of this tier system the hard way when a German friend I was traveling with was able to pass through the turnstiles at Khiva’s watchtower, while to my dismay, the economy ticket I was sold refused to scan. An embarrassing situation which could have been avoided had I just bought the ticket tailored for tourists.

Courtyard of Kalon mosque, Bukhara, Uzbekistan.
Courtyard of Kalon mosque, Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

In the same vein, my evenings in Khiva were spent listening with envy to hostel mates telling heartwarming stories of being invited for tea with a family, or having their cash waved off at bazaars. All of these were experiences I had in past trips to places like India, Turkey and Morocco, but sadly missed out on here.

And this attitude towards foreigners isn’t unique to Uzbekistan, nor is it just about money. I’ve been to the famous border closure ceremony in Wagah, India, where tourists are quickly identified and ushered to shaded sections of the stadium for a more pleasant viewing experience. Or places like Sanliurfa, Turkey, where local shops are known to downright refuse payment from visitors as part of a cultural tradition that emphasizes hospitality and paying it forward.

Joshua Jung
Joshua Jung

This genuine spirit of hospitality is what gives a place its charm, and the feeling of being welcomed is one that sticks with you long after your trip is done.

All this to say, the anonymity and peace that comes with blending in is great and allows you to see a country and its people from a unique perspective. But you also miss out. You miss out on a lot of what makes travel amazing in the first place. Random acts of kindness, hospitality, conversations with strangers. Experiencing all this, at least for me, is what makes a trip authentic.

Joshua Jung is a writer based in Montreal who loves to travel off the beaten track and write about all things travel, health, and sustainability.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Solo travel: Why it's better to look like a tourist, get the perks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • FuboTV acquires Canadian rights to English Premier League

    TORONTO — FuboTV, a streaming service that offers sports and entertainment programming, has secured Canadian rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons starting this summer. The deal runs through the 2024-2025 season, covering 380 matches each season. The EPL rights in Canada currently belong to DAZN Canada, another streaming service. FuboTV already has the Canadian rights to Italy's Serie A and Coppa Italia as well as home matches of Mexico's Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chi

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Saskatoon's Clark looks to improve on silver medal at the Beijing Olympics

    Emily Clark is going back to the Beijing Olympics. The Saskatoon athlete was one of the 23 players named to Canada's Olympic women's hockey team. Clark, who also competed in the 2018 games where Canada won silver, is the only skater from Saskatchewan to make the team. She spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski on Wednesday morning. Here is part of their conversation, edited for length and clarity: Grebinski: What was going through your mind when you heard your name called as a member of

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Cavaliers add former NBA guard José Calderón to front office

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back former guard José Calderón as a special advisor in their front office. Calderón played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the 2017-18 season in Cleveland as the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. The 40-year-old was with the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19. After retiring, he worked with the National Basketball Players Association as an assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and a senior management team on union st

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear