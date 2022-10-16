‘I went on University Challenge with my son – here’s why’

Rachel Collier and son Louis

By the time Rachel Collier went back to university to do the PhD she’d always dreamt of, all four of her children had graduated. But when she got into University College London (UCL) to study the history of ancient Greek, she realised her 26-year-old son Louis had just been accepted to the same university on a teacher training course.

“We were laughing about the fact we’d be students at the same institution for a year,” says Rachel, 53, who also works as a Classics teacher at Latymer Upper School. “Then the call came out from UCL’s Student Union saying ‘try out for University Challenge’. I said to him ‘come on, let’s have a go’.”

For Rachel, it made sense – quizzing was a favourite family activity of theirs and it would give her a chance to spend more time with her son since he’d left home two years previously.

“Quizzing is a furiously contested family activity,” she says. “Louis and I are both unashamed and self-confessed nerds. We do like learning stuff and acquiring trivia just for the sake of it.”

Louis was initially “quite wary” of the commitment, but eventually agreed to join the team with his mum. “I wouldn’t like to think he wasn’t embarrassed by it,” she says. “I don’t want to boast but I love hanging out with my kids and they seem to enjoy hanging out with me and their father. I wouldn’t go to a student club night with them but otherwise, we’re pretty much up for anything.”

Before they knew it, they were training weekly together in a basement in UCL and going for drinks in the union afterwards with the team. “It made something of the student experience I wouldn’t have had that year,” explains Rachel. “I’m often mistaken for a member of UCL staff on campus and wouldn’t have crossed paths with Louis at all if it wasn’t for University Challenge.

“After our first round of auditions we went for dinner and compared notes. We’d travel on the tube together after training and I’d have the team over for supper. It got us into a rhythm of touching base regularly.”

Story continues

Rachel Collier and son Louis

At the time Rachel and her husband were already empty nesters, but the whole family became involved in the mother and son challenge. Louis’s three siblings found it “hilarious”, while his father – who works in healthcare – spent hours training his wife and son. “He was really dedicated to the cause from the outset,” says Rachel. “He’d fire questions at us and we’d practice quizzing. Which isn’t actually that unusual for a family dinner at my house.”

Throughout the process, Rachel had expected Louis to be the one to make it onto the team while she’d “fall at the first hurdle”, but in the end, they both made it through to the televised match, which will be shown on BBC Two, Monday 17 October. “There were some raised eyebrows when we explained to the producers we were mother and son,” she laughs. “But we like to think it’s a selling point.”

For Rachel, the most surprising revelation was Louis – who ended up giving her advice throughout. “I did sometimes feel I was the token woman on the team and I didn’t feel I was as clever as my teammates,” she admits. “Louis was really supportive and told me not to beat myself up. He was very sanguine and calm.”

It also meant Louis saw a side to his mother that he didn’t normally witness in the family dynamic as a “real girly swot”, but also as someone struggling to juggle a major TV competition with her degree and work as a teacher.

“Because he’s also going into teaching, he said it was good to know I was still fretting about preparing lessons after 25 years,” says Rachel. “It was reassuring to him to know those early agonies might not dissipate.”

Rachel now hopes that their appearance will inspire other families to quiz together – whether it’s simply at home or in a pub quiz. “Family parlour games are great fun and, in our family, there’s always conversation about ideas, politics, literature and the like. That’s our parenting style – we just talked to our children and debated with them. You have to encourage their ideas.”

She also hopes her appearance on the quiz show will inspire more females to put themselves forward for University Challenge. “I’d like other women to think this is possible and our brain doesn’t turn to mush after having children. I also hope it inspires people to pick up further study later in life. I wanted to do my PhD 30 years ago but I married quite young and had four children. Life just got in the way, but I’m so glad I’m doing it now.”

UCL’s first round match will be on University Challenge, Monday 17 October at 8.30pm on BBC Two