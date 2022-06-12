I went to Starbucks on the world's largest cruise ship and was surprised by how similar it was to stores on land — with one key difference

Insider's reporter got a Frappuccino at a Starbucks on the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship.

There are 20 restaurants on the ship, and one of them is a Starbucks kiosk with an abridged menu.

I ordered a Frappuccino on a recent Wonder of the Seas cruise and it was just like it is on land.

I recently went on my first cruise on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas and spotted a familiar green logo on the ship — the Starbucks sign.

The author takes a selfie with the Starbucks sign. Joey Hadden/Insider

Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world, and it's the fifth Royal Caribbean ship to include the coffee shop chain that's familiar to travelers from around the world, according to Cruise Critic.

Wonder of the Seas docked in Costa Maya, Mexico. Joey Haadden/Insider

On Wonder of the Seas, it's located on deck 5, which is the Royal Promenade. I thought it felt like a floating mall with restaurants, shops, and bars placed around massive sculptures, such as a gigantic cowboy hat.

The Starbucks is in Royal Promenade. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Starbucks outpost is a stand-alone kiosk serving an abridged version of the regular menu you'll find in stores on land. It's one of the specialty options on board Wonder of the Seas that comes at an additional cost and is priced per item.

A Starbucks kiosk on the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

The menu includes cold brew, espresso drinks, Frappuccinos, and Refreshers. Grande is the only size offered, as opposed to the standard Tall or Venti options.

The menu at Starbucks on board Wonder of the Seas. Joey Hadden/Insider

Just like other Starbucks locations, there are also food items, such as a selection of snacks like nuts, biscotti, and granola bars by the register ....

Snacks at the Starbucks register. Joey Hadden/Insider

... and a pastry case with bottled and canned drinks below.

The pastry case at the Wonder of the Seas Starbucks. Joey Hadden/Insider

To cool off, I ordered a Frappuccino. My flavor choices were Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Mocha Cookie Crumble, Vanilla Bean Creme, Strawberry Creme, and Java Chip.

A Starbucks barista takes an order. Joey Hadden/Insider

As a fan of the original Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino, I went with Caramel Ribbon Crunch for $6.25. Like at other Starbucks locations, the barista made the drink in front of me.

A Starbucks barista makes the author's drink. Joey Hadden/Insider

According to Cruise Critic, the Frappuccinos cost about the same as they do on land.

The barista makes the author's drink. Joey Hadden/Insider

The only difference is that you pay for it with your cruise card, which acts as your room key and identification card on the ship and makes charges directly to your room.

The counter at Starbucks. Joey Hadden/Insider

This was my first time having the Caramel Ribbon Crunch, which was delicious and refreshing. It reminded me of the original Caramel Frappuccinos I drank in middle school, just with some extra surgery chunks.

The author and her Frappuccino. Joey Hadden/Insider

During my first cruise when everything was new to me, it was nice to have a familiar coffee experience that brought me a sense of nostalgia.

The author enjoys her drink. Joey Hadden/Insider

