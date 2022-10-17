I went over the top in the moment – Jurgen Klopp admits he deserved red card

Carl Markham, PA
·5 min read

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted he “went over the top” and “lost it” so fully deserved his red card in his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was furious referee Anthony Taylor had not given a foul on goalscorer Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva late in the game but his anger, also directed at the assistant referee just yards from the incident, saw him dismissed from the touchline.

Anfield’s technical area had been a fiery place, with City boss Pep Guardiola apoplectic that Phil Foden’s earlier goal had been overturned by Taylor after VAR advised him to view the pitchside monitor for an Erling Haaland foul on Fabinho in the build-up.

“This is Anfield, every time you come here lately unfortunately this is Anfield,” said the Catalan.

What Klopp said to the officials remains unclear but it was enough to see him instantly dismissed.

“The red card was my fault. I went over the top in the moment but I don’t think I was disrespectful to anyone,” said the Reds boss.

“When you look at the pictures back I know myself at 55 years old the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Klopp was back on the pitch at the end of the game to celebrate Liverpool’s win (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I lost it in that moment and that is not OK but a little bit of an excuse. I would like to mention how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is that possible?”

Taylor had allowed the players something of a free rein in the game as he tried to play advantage as often as he could but occasionally that was the wrong decision in a high-tempo, high stakes game.

“I heard now that people said it was Anfield that made the VAR decision,” added Klopp.

“With a foul on Mo, Anfield had no chance to make any impact. It’s a foul on Fabinho (in the lead up to Foden’s goal), I think we agree on that. Is it not enough to pull somebody down?

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Pep Guardiola speaks with Taylor after Phil Foden’s goal was ruled out (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Then Ali (goalkeeper Alisson Becker) has the hand on the ball (before Haaland frees it), so that’s a save how I understand it.

“So there was already the first moment where Pep and I were pretty animated but actually for the same reason to be 100 per cent honest.

“We were not arguing with each other, not at all. Then that situation (with Salah) I just had the perfect view and the linesman, and you can imagine we are 1-0 up and we have a free-kick there or a counter-attack there.

“That is pretty much a 100 per cent difference and that was when I snapped and again I am not proud of that, but it happened.”

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Referee Anthony Taylor sent Jurgen Klopp from the touchline (Peter Byrne/PA)

Victory was a much-needed shot in the arm for Liverpool’s confidence and their season, which has been erratic so far.

They have generally been defensively weak but found the resilience when they needed it to halt a City side that had previously won 10 and drawn three of their competitive matches, having lost to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

“You have to play to your limits and further, that’s what we did,” added Klopp. “We defended in an extremely well organised but very passionate way, closed the right gaps, challenged in the right areas.

“But they still get through. They still get to the touchline, they still have an incredible amount of players in the box and how we defended the box, and especially the six-yard box, was absolutely exceptional because I think we all know City have the square pass and one (player) is waiting free in front of the goal.

“It was a top performance from all the boys and that’s why we could win it.”

Guardiola was also unhappy with Taylor’s performance, but did not use that as an excuse for their first competitive defeat of the season.

“The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was ‘play on’ and ‘play on’ – except the goal we scored,” Guardiola said.

“Then after it was not ‘play on’. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions but he decided not to, then he did.

“But we didn’t lose the game for that. Nobody knows what would have happened but it was a moment when we had momentum and control. After we lost because of a mistake.

“We didn’t follow the transition when Alisson played quick, Joao (Cancelo) lost the duel and then it is always difficult with Salah.

“This is what we have to learn for the future. But the way we played, the performance and courage was fantastic.

“They shout, you have to shout more. They run, you have to run more. Otherwise it is impossible to handle it in this stadium.

“We did that but football is football.”

Latest Stories

  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledges he deserved red card after going ‘over the top’ at officiating

    The Reds’ manager was dismissed by the referee after becoming enraged that a series of fouls were missed

  • Liverpool vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him at Anfield

    City’s unbeaten record was ended at Anfield on an ill-tempered afternoon

  • Pep Guardiola again falls victim to the frenzied feeling that ‘this is Anfield’, where Man City simply cannot win

    The atmosphere on Merseyside continually upsets the cool and calculated approach the Spanish manager wants to take

  • Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters

    Graffiti was also plastered inside Anfield referencing occasions when supporters died during the 1980s

  • Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beats Barcelona

    MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league. It also handed Barcelona another painful blow four days after the Catalan club's hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended. Ancelotti had used midfielder Luka Modric in the “false nin

  • Mikel Arteta relieved after Arsenal pass ‘toughest test of the season’ at Leeds

    Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game and the Gunners had to hold on at the end.

  • Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield

    City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.

  • Halloween 2022: 11 of the best costumes for women on Amazon, all under $50

    Don't break the bank on costumes this Halloween season.

  • Robbie Coltrane tearfully discussed Harry Potter in last known appearance on film

    ‘The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,’ he said

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • How Xi Jinping made himself unchallengeable

    The speed and scale of his power grab over a decade in power took many by surprise.

  • I don’t have a comment – Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials

    Manchester United were kept at bay by Newcastle at Old Trafford.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canadian forward Jonathan David scores twice for Lille, leads all Ligue 1 goal-scorers

    STRASBOURG, France — Canadian Jonathan David scored twice in Lille's 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Friday to lead the French league with nine goals in 11 games this season. The 22-year-old from Ottawa tops Brazil's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who have eight goals apiece for Paris Saint-German, and Lorient's Terem Moffi who is also on eight. David, who has goals in four straight league games, scored in the 41st minute from the penalty spot after Brazilian defender Ismaily was called for a foul. His se

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette