I went on one of the most luxurious yacht cruises in the world that costs $13,500 per night. Here's what it was like to sail like a star.

I sailed around Indonesia on the luxury yacht charter, Amandira. Fiona Chandra

I sailed on Amandira, a luxury yacht charter in Indonesia within Aman Resorts' portfolio.

It costs $13,500 per night for six guests. I paid a fraction of that thanks to a pandemic discount.

From boarding to staterooms and dining, here's what my three-night cruise in Indonesia was like.

Aman Resorts is known for their exclusive, luxury hotels around the world favored by celebrities. That portfolio of properties also includes a single luxury yacht that costs $13,500 per night.

Approaching Amandira. Fiona Chandra

Aman Resorts are the epitome of luxury, favored by stars the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, and the late Princess Diana.

But their portfolio extends beyond lavish properties on land. It also includes Amandira, a five-cabin superyacht modeled after phinisi boats, which are the traditional wooden sailing ships from Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Aman's yacht sails throughout the year around the seas of Indonesia, from Raja Ampat to Bali. Normally, a private sailing charter on Amandira is five or seven nights for up to six people and costs $13,500 per night, which includes the use of three king bedroom ensuite cabins, as well as two additional bunk bed cabins available for an extra fee for a maximum of 10 passengers. The sailing cost includes all meals, non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and activities.

During the pandemic, Amandira offered steep discounts for Indonesian citizens when the border closed to outside tourists. I'm an Indonesian citizen and was able to enter the country to take advantage of the cheaper price.

I waited for my Zodiac boat transfer to Amandira at a hotel in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Fiona Chandra

During the pandemic, Amandira offered steep discounts for Indonesian tourists and non-Indonesians who happened to already be in the country during the border closure.

Instead of $13,500 per night, they offered the charter for roughly $3,600 a night plus tips with the option to book it for just three nights instead of the usual five to seven night trip.

While it was still a splurge, I split the cost with my friend, her husband, and her two kids for a sailing trip around Komodo National Park. I figured this might be the only opportunity to experience this level of luxury, as I would not have been able to afford it normally.

Our trip started in Labuan Bajo, a fishing town on the western end of the Indonesian island of Flores, and the gateway to Komodo National Park. Two inflatable Zodiac boats picked us up at our hotel to take us to the yacht.

The crew driving a Zodiac. Fiona Chandra

Amandira is a two-masted wooden phinisi yacht built by master boat builders in Sulawesi. Even though it's equipped with sails, for the most part, the captain uses the motor engine to cruise.

Because it was too big to dock at the shore, we entered two inflatable Zodiac boats to transfer to the yacht — one for passengers and one for luggage.

Cold juice, fresh fruit, and a staff of 14 people awaited us onboard Amandira.

Upon boarding, and after every activity, the crew greeted us with cold drinks Fiona Chandra

A strong sense of luxury was palpable from the moment we stopped onto the ship. Juice and fruit was served on the main deck, while the crew put our luggage away in our rooms.

I looked around and noticed that the main deck had loungers for sunbathing and a dining table where we took most of our meals.

A cruise manager introduced themselves and showed us all the crew members' negative COVID-19 test results (we had emailed them our results prior to boarding) and then it was time for a tour of the boat.

Amandira has three main guest rooms, which I thought were spacious and well furnished.

One of the king bedroom cabins aboard Amandira Fiona Chandra

Each cabin has hardwood floors and walls, a king bed in the middle of the room, a large L-shaped sofa, air conditioning, and an en-suite bathroom with marble sinks and a rainfall shower.

The headboard has power outlets for phone charging and portholes to allow sunlight to enter.

I found it to be a very comfortable accommodation.

I was provided with many amenities in my stateroom.

Another look at my cabin. Fiona Chandra

My bathroom was well stocked with toiletries in reusable containers including sunscreen, mosquito repellent, and a bathrobe. I stayed connected with Wi-Fi throughout most of the trip.

The master cabin, where my friends stayed, differed only in that it is located above the main deck and comes with an outdoor lounge area.

The outdoor lounge area of the master suite onboard Amandira. Fiona Chandra

Other than being above deck with large windows, I thought the primary room itself was similar to the other two king bedrooms below deck.

I was also told that there were two smaller cabins with bunk beds available for larger groups, although Aman charges extra to use these rooms.

A common area includes a TV with family-friendly movies pre-downloaded and a dining room.

The TV in the common area of the yacht, called the Salon. Fiona Chandra

The common area, known as the Salon, is divided into two sections. On one side is a living room with TV, sofa, and books. There is also a small bar (alcoholic drinks are extra but there is a menu of cocktails, beers, and wines) and a corner for snacks and soft drinks that are free to grab anytime.

The other side is an indoor air conditioned dining area, however, I enjoyed eating al fresco and taking in the sea breeze instead.

I thought the top deck offered the best views.

A drone view of the top deck. Fiona Chandra

The top deck is accessible via ladder and was my preferred spot to watch sunsets or relax after dinner. There was no jacuzzi or pool on board, though our days were so full we didn't miss it.

After the ship tour, we settled in for breakfast.

This dining table was used for most of our meals. Fiona Chandra

All meals on Amandira are included in the nightly rate, and for breakfast I was offered the choice of omelets, french toast, avocado toast, fresh fruit, and more.

My friends and I managed to try most of the items on the breakfast menu and the fluffy french toast was my favorite. I ordered it more than once over the course of our trip.

Meals were a lavish affair, and a mixture of Western and Indonesian cuisines. I thought everything tasted great.

Meals we enjoyed, including scallop carpaccio with caviar, seared ahi tuna with caviar, lamb chops Fiona Chandra

While I was able to choose my meal for breakfast, every day, lunches and dinners featured pre-set menus.

For the first night, I was served plenty of caviar, and on the second, delicious lamb chops. For our final night, we were treated to a multi-course meal with seared, sesame-crusted tuna, grilled beef, and lobster.

During these meals, we greeted the chef and learned that he previously worked at a high-end resort in Bali.

Our group made special requests a few times, and in most cases, the chef was able to accommodate them.

The special request chocolate cake. Fiona Chandra

When my friend had a spontaneous craving for chocolate molten cake, she let the chef know, who managed to make it onboard the ship with little notice.

Similarly, she requested pasta for her kids to eat instead of the lamb dinner, and when we tasted some, I admittedly wished I had a plate of the pasta, too.

Lunch was often served off the boat, as part of an excursion.

Soft shell crab, papaya salad, fried rice and a gorgeous ocean view. Fiona Chandra

One day, we boarded a Zodiac to have lunch on the beach where we were served fried soft shell crab, papaya salad, and more.

When they first told us the lunch menu, I thought it would be a light lunch but it ended up being quite filling. The papaya salad had large shrimp and I also enjoyed Thai beef salad and calamari.

These excursions, including activities, were all included in the cost of the voyage.

My favorite activity was scuba diving. Fiona Chandra

The high price tag includes all activities, such as our beach lunch. In addition to our meal, we were offered a range of things to do such as snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and fishing.

As the only passenger with open water certification for scuba diving, I enjoyed a couple of private dives with the dive master. A standard two-dive day trip in the US would typically cost me more than $200, so I was glad to be able to take advantage of this activity for two days in a row.

These dives are free for those who are already certified, but guests can also complete a dive course and become certified onboard for an extra cost. Spa services were also offered for an extra charge.

We also sailed to Komodo Island in search of Komodo dragons.

I posed with a Komodo dragon. The park rangers know the best angle to take these photos. Fiona Chandra

A popular activity in Indonesia is to visit Komodo National Park. The entrance fee to Komodo National Park, including Komodo Island, was $10 a day per person and included in our overall trip cost. However, the government is increasing the admission fee to $250 per visitor later this year, and it's not clear how Amandira will incorporate this added cost.

There are three loops you can take on the island and you must go with a park ranger on the trails since the Komodo dragons can be dangerous. Dragon sightings are never guaranteed in the wild, though in my experience, there is usually a good chance.

After the tour, we visited a pink beach for photos.

A pink beach in Komodo National Park. Fiona Chandra

There are a couple of pink beaches in the area we sailed, which are usually quite popular, in my experience. Instead of fighting for a spot on the sand, the crew staked out an area for us on the beach prior to our arrival.

And the VIP service didn't stop there. While we relaxed on the pink beach, part of the crew jetted off to prepare our lunch at a secret location. There are a number of small, uninhabited islands in the area, and the guides at Amandira scouted for one ahead of time to make sure we had claim to the spot for the day.

These personalized services meant we never had to wait, and often, never saw another soul during our trip, which made it feel like we were on our own private islands.

Another activity I enjoyed on the trip was a hike with a pampering touch.

The view from the top revealed bays and beaches, which I enjoyed while cooling off with refreshing towels. Fiona Chandra

One day, before sunset, we sailed to Padar Island for a famous hike. It's well known for the iconic, sweeping view enjoyed from the top of the island, and is part of most Komodo National Park tour itineraries. It's a stairmaster-like workout with 700 short but steep steps to the top.

While I've done it before, this was certainly the only hike where someone greeted me at the end with a cold, wet towel and ice water. I could get used to this amenity.

Amandira elevated my trip with lots of extra little surprises.

Souvenirs awaited me after turndown service. Fiona Chandra

When I returned to my room, I often found little souvenirs as gifts from the crew.

On the first night, I found a rash guard on top of the turned down bed. The next night, a white baseball cap was waiting.



The gifts at turndown seemed to be a standard offering that all guests receive. And while there was no additional gift on the last night, there was a personalized thank you card, and I did get to take home branded water bottles we used throughout the trip.

My favorite surprise was our dinner on the last night.

It’s not surprising that Amandira keeps this location a secret. It’s the perfect spot for a private dinner on the sand. Fiona Chandra

The final dinner of any Amandira trip is always a surprise, the crew told me. On my sailing, it started with a Zodiac boat ride to a secret location in the dark, where all I could see was twinkling lights as we approached a small island.

The crew told me that some of the staff had spent hours setting up for this final dinner. When we stepped on land, we walked through a lit path they created on the sand to reach our table, leading to a lovely entrance lined with parasols and palapas. Beyond it, a table was hidden between candlelit rocks for a magical ambiance and a multi-course meal I'll never forget.

Ultimately, it's the service and attention to detail that makes Amandira the epitome of luxury.

Some of the crew of Amandira who worked to make our trip so special. Fiona Chandra

While the cabins and common areas are spacious and well appointed, in my opinion, it's the high level of service that made me see why people pay so much for a cruise onboard the Amandira.

The crew accommodated every request and anticipated my every need. Each morning when I woke, someone was on hand to offer a latte, or waiting with a hot tea after a snorkel trip. They spent hours arranging lavish meals on private islands, and I'll never forget the cold towel on my neck after a hard, hot, humid hike. My trip onboard Amandira made me feel like I was in a world all of my own.

Amandira was my first luxury yacht charter, and I'd book another one in a second. If I can ever afford it.

I'll never forget my sailing onboard Amandira. Fiona Chandra

Until this trip, my only sailing experience was onboard large cruise ships. But ever since returning home, I've been browsing yacht charters and liveaboard diving trips. I'm not sure when or if that will happen again, but for three days, it was an incredible experience to see how celebrities and the ultra-wealthy travel.

