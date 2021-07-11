I went on JetBlue's newest aircraft, the Airbus A321neoLR, that's taking flyers to Europe next month and now I'm ready to book a ticket

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

JetBlue Airways is launching its first flights to London next month and using a new plane to do it.

Only 138 seats are offered with a sizeable business class cabin to draw in premium passengers.

In-flight entertainment, in-flight WiFi, and hot meals will be complimentary for all flyers.

JetBlue is going to London, UK next month, and powering its transatlantic debut will be a brand-new aircraft to its fleet, the Airbus A321neoLR.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A321neoLR. JetBlue Airways and Airbus

The next-generation and "long-range" version of Airbus' largest single-aisle jet offers JetBlue a 4,000-nautical mile range while also burning less fuel on the overseas journey.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A321neoLR. JetBlue Airways and Airbus

Passengers accustomed to flying the New York-London route will note that it's the smallest aircraft to service the busy transatlantic corridor that's generated billions in revenue for some airlines. But JetBlue is giving the plane a fresh new look compared to its other jets to help bring more travelers across the pond.

Inside JetBlue Airways' Airbus A321neoLR. JetBlue Airways and Airbus

Take a look inside the jet that will take JetBlue passengers to London starting in August.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

From the outside, JetBlue's newest plane looks like any other in the leisure carrier's fleet. On the inside, however, is a technological marvel jam-packed with passenger-friendly amenities.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Only 138 seats are offered on an aircraft that can normally seat around 200.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Mint business class is also making its transatlantic debut with brand-new seats to boot.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A total of 24 business class seats are angled towards the aisle in what's known as a herringbone pattern.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's one seat on each side of the aisle in a 1-1 configuration, as opposed to the alternating 2-2, 1-1 configuration on JetBlue's first-generation Mint planes.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The arrangement is ideal for solo travelers as they offer complete privacy from the rest of the aircraft. JetBlue told Insider that privacy was the greatest request that it received from Mint flyers.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And to that effect, each seat will have fully closeable doors that block passengers off from the rest of the plane.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

JetBlue is traditionally a leisure airline but is enticing premium customers the most business class seats it has ever offered on a single plane. And it shows, the cabin is so deep that it stretches all the way to the aircraft's wings.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each seat offers an abundance of privacy since flyers don't have to share the row and high walls create a feeling of exclusivity. This seat is referred to as the "Mint Suite."

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Wireless charging pads are also available in yet another unique touch.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Lighting in the suites is offered through a personal reading lamp and a larger lamp with customizable mood lighting.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A pillow and comforter kit is left on each seat before boarding. JetBlue tasked Tuft & Needle with designing a new comforter complete with a "foot nook" to keep feet warm during the flight.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Vegan leather material was used to create the seat, which is actually a mattress also crafted by Tuft & Needle. Flyers seeking maximum sleeping time can also flick on the "do not disturb" light and flight attendants will know not to bother them or serve them meals.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Standard at each business class seat is a 17-inch entertainment system. One of the features unique to JetBlue is that the screens can be extended during taxi, takeoff, and landing.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The in-flight entertainment system can be controlled by touch or by using one of the tethered remotes that also act as game controllers. Device-pairing is also an option so flyers can use their phones as a remote.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In-seat power is offered with 110V AC power outlets and USB charging ports, as well as a hook on which to wrap cords.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each business class flyer will receive an amenity kit from Wanderfuel with the essentials to survive a long flight.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The other type of seat in Mint is the "Mint Studio," located in the first row of the cabin.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There are only two of these seats, both in row one, and JetBlue is selling them at a premium because of the extra space they offer.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Mint Studio is ideal for those wanting more space or traveling with a companion. There's more living space and even a cushioned bench for a companion to use.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

JetBlue ran with this idea and even installed another tray table so flyers can work side by side or share a meal.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's even an additional power outlet in the seat.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Other perks of the Mint Studio include a larger 22-inch in-flight entertainment screen.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's also more storage space in the Mint Studio with additional compartments throughout.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A personal storage closet, ideal for a handbag or other small items, is yet another perk of booking the Mint Studio.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The remaining 114 seats house the economy section in a standard 3-3 configuration.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats are split between 24 extra-legroom "even more space" seats and 90 "core" seats with standard legroom.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even more space seats, denoted by their orange headrests, offer 35 inches of legroom.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seat width in the section is the standard 18.4 for inches that every economy seat has.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These seats are also among the closest to the front so flyers can get off of the plane sooner than most, while also enjoying early boarding privileges compared to the rest of economy.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Beyond extra legroom and being closer to the front, there's not much more that these seats offer.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even more space seats are nearly identical to standard core seats, with both offering adjustable headrests, in-seat power, and seat-back entertainment screens.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But the extra legroom may make a bigger difference to some on the longer eastbound transatlantic crossings.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The first row in economy is actually an exit row seat that isn't listed as part of JetBlue's "even more space" product because it doesn't recline. The legroom, however, is quite generous.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And with only four rows of seats for the entire plane, there are not many to be had.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The remaining 90 seats are the domain of JetBlue's core product.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each seat in this cabin offers 32 inches of pitch and the standard 18.4 inches of width.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each seat in economy will offer 10.1-inch seat-back screens with JetBlue's latest entertainment product.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A selection of movies, television shows, games, and a moving map will be available during the flight.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Armrest remotes aren't being offered by the screens can be controlled by touch or by pairing a device.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In-seat power in economy is available both through 110v AC power outlets and USB charging ports underneath the screens.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Complimentary in-flight WiFi will also be available for all passengers throughout the entire flight, with JetBlue the only carrier on the route to offer it.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Hot meals will be offered in economy, with JetBlue tapping Dig to provide the service. Examples of some main courses are charred chicken and brown rice, meatballs and tomato farro, and spiced eggplant and quinoa.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In the back of the plane, available for economy flyers, is the "pantry." The self-serve station will have drinks and snacks for passengers to take at their leisure.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All flyers in economy will receive a blanket but no pillow as part of the initial launch offering.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All the armrests go up in economy rows so flyers can use the row as a bed if one is entirely free.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There are some economy seats to be avoided, however, and those are the ones in rows 22 and 23 as the windows are misaligned.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

London's Heathrow Airport is famous for its approaches that fly right over iconic sites as Canary Warf, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and the Palace of Westminster. But flyers in those rows won't get to see them.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Otherwise, there are no truly bad seats in the cabin. One of the last rows in economy is also reserved for the flight crew to rest so fewer flyers will be relegated to what is often regarded as the worst place to sit in economy.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

One Mint seat is also blocked for flight attendants to rest.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Above the cabin, mood lighting will help shape the ambiance in the cabin with a variety of settings depending on the phase of flight.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

At night, for example, relaxing colors will ease flyers to sleep and then gently wake them up.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flights to London begin on August 11.

Inside JetBlue Airways' new Airbus A321neoLR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

