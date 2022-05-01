I went to the Caribbean for the first time on the world's largest cruise ship and wish I had more time in these 2 ports

Insider's reporter visited the Caribbean for the first time on a recent cruise and longed for more time in Honduras and Mexico. Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently went to the Caribbean for the first time onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas.

It was my first cruise ever and we visited Honduras, Mexico, and the Bahamas.

I only got a small taste of each place, but two ports left me wishing I had more time to explore.

I recently took my first cruise on the world's largest cruise ship to the western Caribbean.

The author at a port in front of the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, stopped at four ports during the seven-night cruise — Roatan, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; as well as Royal Caribbean's own private island in the Bahamas.

Wonder of the Seas docked in Roatan, Honduras. Joey Hadden/Insider

At each stop, cruise passengers have the option to plan their own day or join a Royal Caribbean excursion at an extra cost. The latter includes fully-planned itineraries with activities like hikes, tours, and beach time.

Wonder of the Seas docked at a port in the western Caribbean. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ship stopped at each port for about seven hours. I thought it was only enough time to get a small taste of each place, and the first two ports left me wishing I had more time to explore.

People explore the port in Roatan, Honduras. Joey Hadden/Insider

The first was Roatan, an island off the coast of Honduras surrounded by one of the largest barrier reefs in the world, according to the Roatan Tourism Bureau.

A view of the port in Roatan from the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

I spent my day in Roatan on a Royal Caribbean excursion that went to Mayan Eden Eco-Park, a nature preserve with hiking trails and wildlife.

The author hikes in Mayan Eden Eco-Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

To get there, a tour bus drove us from the port through Coxen Hole, the capital city. Passing through so quickly made me wish I could explore the streets on foot.

A market seen from the bus window. Joey Hadden/Insider

After a short drive, we arrived at the park, where our first stop was a butterfly sanctuary.

A room where caterpillars are kept. Joey Hadden/Insider

Here, I observed more butterflies at once than ever before. Different species fluttered around the enclosed natural space, and I also noticed plants I'd never seen before.

Butterflies land on plants inside the sanctuary. Joey Hadden/Insider

After visiting the butterflies, we spent the next hour or two hiking a trail on Ocelot Mountain.

The trail on Ocelot Mountain. Joey Hadden/Insider

The jungle terrain was lush and shaded with rich green grass, leaves, and vines. It was beautiful.

Plant life on the trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

If I wasn't on a guided tour, I'd probably spend all day hiking these trails, I thought.

A railing on the trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

I wished I had time to relax in one of the hammocks placed periodically throughout the hike.

An empty hammock the author longed to relax in. Joey Hadden/Insider

During the trek, we crossed two suspension bridges, which was a new experience for me.

A suspension bridge seen through tree branches. Joey Hadden/Insider

The first one was short, preparing me mentally for the second bridge, which I thought might be scary since our tour guide said it was longer.

The first suspension bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

I ended up loving the feeling of being suspended above the forest. I wish I could have crossed it again.

The second suspension bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the way back to the port in Roatan, we stopped at a gift shop. Instead of shopping, I chose to explore the area outside the store to get a better sense of my surroundings until it was time to go back to the ship.

The parking lot of the gift shop. Joey Hadden/Insider

Back onboard, I longed for more time in Honduras and went to the ship's top deck to get a better look at the island before departing.

A view of Roatan from the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

As we started to sail away, I saw houses and streets at the foothills of the mountainous jungle and wondered about the lives of the people inside them.

Homes on the coast of Roatan. Joey Hadden/Insider

I now want to plan a trip back to Roatan on my own to see more of the island and take a longer hike.

A view of the coast of Roatan. Joey Hadden/Insider

The next day, I woke up in port in Cozumel, the largest island in the Mexican Caribbean, according to the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo.

A view of Cozumel from the port dock. Joey Hadden/Insider

The island is known for its large and untouched wild nature area and surrounding coral reefs, according to the same source.

Another view from the dock. Joey Hadden/Insider

Since I'd never been to Cozumel, I was excited to see what it looked like outside of the port.

The author takes a selfie in Cozumel. Joey Hadden/Insider

But I didn't realize until I got there that the excursion I booked through Royal Caribbean took the entire day in Tulum, which was a 45-minute ferry ride away.

A ferry docked in Cozumel. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ferry made me seasick and I was disappointed that I wasn't going to have any time in Cozumel, but I'll come back, I thought.

The author's view from the ferry ride. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ferry took us to Playa Del Carmen on the coast of mainland Mexico, and we took a bus to ancient Mayan ruins and the beach.

Playa Del Carmen from the ferry. Joey Hadden/Insider

Our first stop was the Mayan ruins. In ancient times, Tulum was a successful trading hub and one of the last Mayan cities, according to their website.

Inside the ancient walls of Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ancient walls were next to forests. I was glad to be able to enjoy some nature on the way.

Forests surrounding Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

We entered the ruins through a small tunnel in the ancient wall surrounding the grounds.

The entrance to the ancient city. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside, there were several preserved stone structures and temples from the 13th century.

An ancient Mayan temple. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some of the temples were rebuilt on top of existing temples, the tour guide said.

Mayan ruins in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

I noticed some of the structures had to be supported with modern technology, but most stood alone.

A structure with added support. Joey Hadden/Insider

To me, the coolest part of this experience was knowing that archaeologists were able to learn so much about the history of this site only by observing what's left of it.

Ancient Mayan ruins in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

After the ruins tour, we went to the beach where I swam in the clearest water I'd ever seen.

Clear waters in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

The beach was a relaxing way to end the day after a history lesson. And although I enjoyed my time in Tulum, I was still left wondering what it would have been like to spend the day in Cozumel.

The author enjoys her day in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

I also had fun at the last two ports, Costa Maya, Mexico; and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas. But neither stood out to me quite as much as the first two did, where I really felt like I was experiencing a new country.

Costa Maya (L) and CocoCay (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

After my cruise, I added Roatan and Cozumel to my travel bucket list. I'll definitely be back.

The author views the ship from a lookout in Roatan. Joey Hadden/Insider

