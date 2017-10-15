Wennberg scores in OT; Columbus beats Minnesota 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Alexander Wennberg was in the perfect spot to get another two points for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wennberg scored 47 seconds into overtime and Columbus rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday night.

In the extra time, Artemi Panarin cut to the slot and his shot was stopped by goalie Devan Dubnyk. However, the rebound went off the chest of Wennberg, off his stick and into the Minnesota net. The goal was upheld by video review.

''I didn't have any intention to put it in my hand or anything like that. I just went to the net and got rewarded,'' Wennberg said.

Zach Werenski, David Savard, Cam Atkinson and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, winners of three straight.

Each win came late.

Columbus scored twice in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 3-1 Friday. The Blue Jackets gave up a late third-period equalizer Tuesday in Carolina before winning 2-1 in overtime.

''I hope it won't stay a habit,'' Savard said. ''We got to figure out a way to have better starts.''

Down by two early in the third, Atkinson scored on a rebound and the Blue Jackets kept up the pressure and were rewarded when Anderson redirected a slap shot from Savard past Dubnyk with 3:37 left in regulation. Columbus held a 13-5 shot advantage in the period.

''We have to think defend, especially when you have a lead,'' Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. ''It's been addressed yesterday; it's been addressed today about leads in the third period. It's been addressed every day this week as a matter of fact.''

Tyler Ennis scored two power-play goals for Minnesota, which got 30 saves from Dubnyk. Eric Staal and Landon Ferraro also scored.

Ennis gave the Wild a 4-2 lead 1:42 into the third when a shot from Mikko Koivu deflected off his skate. It is the seventh career multigoal game for Ennis and first since Jan. 18, 2015.