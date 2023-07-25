Wendy's unveils new cold brew coffee drink based on its signature Frosty

Wendy’s launched a new line of cold-brew coffee Monday, combining the morning staple with the restaurant’s signature Frosty dessert.

The Frosty Cream Cold Brew line of drinks offers vanilla, chocolate and caramel flavors.

“The Frosty is one of our most recognizable menu items, so we're excited to bring our fans a unique take on this iconic treat that can be sipped on at any time of day,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy’s said in a press release.

How much does a Frosty Cream Cold Brew cost?

A small Frosty Cream Cold Brew costs $1.99 and a large costs $3.49, though costs may vary by location.

Customers who have downloaded the Wendy’s app can purchase any small Frosty Cream Cold Brew for 99 cents with an in-app offer through August 6.

For diners that use the Uber Eats app, a free Medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew is available with any order over $15.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's debuts new Frosty Cream Cold Brew drink line