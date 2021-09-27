Wendy's Canada is Dropping a Custom, Limited-Edition Wendy's Phone

Wendy's is the only QSR with its own phone and digital assistant to supplement its new and improved mobile app

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Wendy's Canada today announced the launch of its new Wendy's Phone, which comes equipped with a revolutionary digital assistant to answer all your hunger-related questions: Wendy herself. Only 20 of these exclusive mobile devices are available, and you could be a lucky winner by entering Wendy's Canada's Twitter contest between now and October 17, 2021.

Wendy's is the first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) with its own phone and didn't cut any corners in its development. The Android-based device features its own branded OS skin and a new digital assistant, Wendy, providing you the clever quips that only Wendy's can provide. Just say "Hey, Wendy" and you can set an alarm, get directions, even ask Wendy to tell you a joke. If you must take pictures of your food, there's no better way to do it than on the Wendy's phone, complete with front and rear facing cameras with more megapixels than the Baconator has bacon. An integrated GPS navigation system leads you to your closest Wendy's, and ample battery life allows you to watch Wendy's ads, order Wendy's and watch videos while eating Wendy's. No additional subscription required. Just add your sim card with your active wireless plan and you're good to go.

"We've developed the Wendy's phone for our Canadian fans, and it supplements our new and improved mobile app, which now allows for mobile payment and exclusive offers for the freshest food in town," says Lisa Deletroz, Senior Director, Marketing, Wendy's Canada. "Canadians can win their very own Wendy's phone for a limited time, ensuring they watch their favourite shows, listen to their beloved playlists and order a Frosty® and the very best burgers made with 100% Canadian fresh never frozen beef* with the hottest device on the market. All they need is the Wendy's app."

For your chance to win**, simply download the new and improved Wendy's app, screenshot the menu item you're craving and add it to your favourites, and post it to Twitter using #WendysPhone and #Contest.

Wendy's also revamped its mobile app and offers new features to provide even more convenience to Canadians. Ordering Wendy's from a phone has never been easier on iOS and Android and new app offerings include:

Mobile Order & Pay

Frequently updated offers delivered straight to the app

Never forget a gift card again. Just load it, use it, and check your balance at any time

Check out nutrition facts for all your Wendy's favourites

Load funds and pay for your meal

Quickly answer one of life's most important questions: "Where's my nearest Wendy's?"

For more information on the Wendy's phone and contest, visit www.heywendy.ca

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

**Wendy's® "Hey Wendy" Wendy's® Phone Twitter Contest: No purchase necessary. Contest closes Oct 17, 2021 at 8:00:00 p.m. ET. Open to age of majority residents of residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who can receive direct messages on Twitter. Twenty (20) prizes are available to be won at the start of the contest, each consisting of one Wendy's® Phone (approximate retail value $600 each). Wireless activation, service and data or messaging plans not included. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received immediately prior to each random drawing. Skill-testing question required. For full contest rules, including how to enter, visit heywendy.ca."

