Wendy Williams says she was 'vilified, hung, suspended without pay' for getting liposuction in the '90s

Wendy Williams had a lot to say about plastic surgery.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old weighed in on DJ Funkmaster Flex’s recent liposuction. He shared behind-the-scenes images and videos from the procedure on social media last week.

Reactions to Flex, whose real name is Aston George Taylor Jr., have been tame, which lead Williams to call out the double standards women face and sharing her own experience after she underwent the same surgery.

“Attention all of New York City. Once upon a time there was a girl named Wendy and in 1994 she got full body liposuction, breast implants, went back to get more liposuction long before all these other girls, trap queens or whatever they are today, talk about being proud ‘cause they got liposuction,” she said. “There was a girl named Wendy, who was vilified, hung, suspended without pay, ‘Wendy, you can’t talk about that.’”

Williams has been open about her plastic surgeries. In the late 90s, she got her breasts enhanced, a tummy tuck and liposuction.

“I just wanted to fit into good clothes,” she told People. “I wanted the body that matched my personality. And the body I have now matches my personality.”

Williams have even gone so far as to nominate herself as “a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle.”

In January, the 56-year-old host shared video of a nip and tuck she had backstage just hours before her show dubbing it a “breakfast procedure.”

“Look, my doctor is in the building right now and I’ve been dealing with her for more years than this show was invented,” she said at the time. “If you see something, do something. Don’t just assume that your skin don’t crack.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.