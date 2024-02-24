Wendy Williams Thanks Fans After Dementia Diagnosis: ‘Your Positivity and Encouragement are Deeply Appreciated’

Wendy Williams has spoken out about her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in a statement, after “The Wendy Williams Show” host’s care team disclosed her condition on Thursday.

Williams told People on Friday that she has “immense gratitude” for the love fans have shown her since having gone public with her diagnosis, thanking them for their “overwhelming support.”

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” Williams said. “Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

Williams also asked for “personal space and peace” amid what she described as an “overwhelming” response to her dementia diagnosis.

Williams was initially diagnosed with the syndrome last year, which, although her team said had “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” she’s still able to “do many things for herself” and that she still “maintains her trademark sense of humor.”

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” Williams added. “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Lifetime’s documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams” will air Saturday as planned, despite a last-minute attempt from her court-appointed guardian to try to block its release by reportedly filing a lawsuit.

According to Mayo Clinic, Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) encompasses a group of disorders marked by progressive damage to the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, affecting individuals typically in their 40s to 60s. This condition manifests through changes in personality, behavior, language and executive function, differing from Alzheimer’s disease by initially impacting behavior and personality rather than memory.

While FTD is currently incurable, treatments are available to manage symptoms and enhance the quality of life for both patients and caregivers, including medications, therapy and support services.

