Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus From ‘Wendy@Home’ Due To Fatigue From Graves’ Disease

Wendy Williams is taking some to time off from her daytime talk show due to health concerns over her Graves’ disease, Deadline has confirmed.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement to Deadline. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”



The Wendy Williams Show has been airing remote episodes (Wendy@Home) from Williams’ New York City home since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nationally syndicated talker, along with much of TV and film, shut down production on March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Williams announced to her viewers in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid. The talk show host has previously gone on hiatus due to health-related issues. Just before Christmas in 2018, fans noticed that Williams appeared to be slurring her words during one episode. She apologized, explaining that she was taking pain medication for a hairline fracture to her shoulder and subsequently took a six-week leave from the show due to health complications from shoulder surgery. About a month later, Williams announced that was taking an extended break from the show, citing complications from her Graves’ disease that required hospitalization. In March of 2019, Williams made an on-air confession — telling her studio and TV audiences that she was living in a sober house after seeking treatment for unspecified addiction issues.

The Wendy Williams Show, produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, has been renewed on Fox Television Stations through 2021-22.

