Wendy Williams' Rep Questions 'the Source' of Host's Instagram Post amid Fate of Her Talk Show

Although Wendy Williams seemed to speak out on social media after her rep, Howard Bragman, released a statement on her behalf on Tuesday, it appears the matter isn't entirely resolved.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that Williams' syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, is coming to an end, for now, amid her ongoing health struggles. Sherri Shepherd, who will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show all this week, announced on Tuesday that she will launch her own talk show, Sherri, in the fall on FOX. The forthcoming project will inherit the time slot owned by Williams' show for 13 seasons.

"Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support," the newly launched WendyWilliamsOfficial Instagram page shared in a Story message. (Media company Debmar-Mercury launched The Wendy Williams Show in summer 2008.)

In response to his client's remark, Bragman tells PEOPLE: "I'm not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward," he wrote.

In a statement, obtained by PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday, Bragman said Williams "understands" why recent decisions were made concerning the fate of her talk show.

"It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time," Bragman said in Tuesday's statement.

"She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show,' " he continued.

"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time," Bragman concluded.

Williams, 57, experienced serious complications as a direct result of Graves' disease and her thyroid condition last year. She has missed the majority of filming and her continued absence will remain for the "rest of" season 13, a source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein spoke about making a "transition" from Williams' hosting duties to Shepherd as a replacement.

"This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at FOX. We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities," Marcus and Bernstein said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," they concluded.