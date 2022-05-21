Wendy Williams “Not In Agreement” With Court Appointed Financial Guardian; Wells Fargo Behind Leaks, Lawyer Says

Dominic Patten
·3 min read

Wendy Williams has scored a partial victory in trying to gain access to her bank accounts, but the former daytime talk queen still isn’t able to sign her own checks – and that’s not cool with her.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court,” Williams lawyer LaShawn Thomas said today of a New York Supreme Court judge deciding on May 19 to put a as yet unnamed guardian in charge of her cash until at least July. “Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money,” the Miami-based attorney added.

Off the air due to Graves disease and other health issues, Williams has been in battle for most of this year with Wells Fargo over being denied entry her likely not insignificant accounts. In a vide posted online back in March where she accused her ex-manager Bernie Young of taking $100,000 out of her accounts to get a guardianship put in place, Williams adopted her trademark blunt style: “I want my money, this is not fair.” – as you can see below:

In the still sealed case, the multinational financial services company essentially froze Williams’ accounts after concerns about the host being of “unsound mind” were raised by a former advisor. “Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy,” the bank said in a statement back in March, when a temporary guardian was appointed. “As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

Today, Wells Fargo had “no comment” on the new guardianship, which has basically removed them from any operational role in the dispute.

However, Williams’ lawyer had a lot more to say on the matter, including pointing a finger at the bank.

“Wendy feels that she is capable of hiring her own financial advisors who work for and report to her and not to the court,” Thomas asserted. “We believe that this story has been put forth in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around Wells Fargo due to their actions.”

Back for a 13th season, The Wendy Williams Show started bringing guest hosts on-board in January for the absent Williams. In late February, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor behind The Wendy Williams Show officially turned the lights off and unveiled a new syndicated show fronted by The View co-host Sherri Shepherd. In a recent phone interview with GMA, Williams insisted she is feeling “very well” and plans to return to the small screen soon-ish “to do my thing.”

