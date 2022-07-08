Wendy’s robbed by man wearing straw hat who crawled through window, Florida video shows

An armed man wearing a straw hat and a mask crawled through a Wendy’s drive-thru window and stole the restaurant’s cash drawer, police in Florida said.

Now, officials are asking the public to watch surveillance footage of the robbery in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect.

The suspect pulled up around 7:50 a.m. June 18 to Wendy’s drive-thru on the 55 block of Major Boulevard in Orlando, according to a statement from the Orlando Police Department.

CAN YOU ID? On 6/18 at approx. 7:50am on Major Blvd, a man in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask covering his face & a straw hat, threatened a Wendy's employee w/ a gun, climbed into the drive-thru window & stole the entire cash drawer.



Any info? @CrimelineFL **TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/7qwY4bjzgU — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 7, 2022

The man was driving a black Nissan Altima and was described as wearing “a light gray SPF mask/hooded shirt, a straw hat, shorts and water shoes,” according to the police description.

The suspect ordered food in the drive-thru before pulling around to the window and threatening an employee with a handgun, police said.

In the video, the man can be seen interacting with a Wendy’s employee, who quickly backs away and attempts to shut the window. After the worker leaves the window, the suspect crawls out of his car window and into the drive-thru, grabbing the cash drawer and squeezing back into his car with it before driving away.

Anyone with information about the incident may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and is asked to call 800-423-TIPS, according to the Orlando Police.

Story continues

Teens used meat slicer at Schlotzsky’s deli in Tennessee, feds say. Restaurant cited

Two killed after Tesla slams into Walmart semitruck at rest stop, Florida cops say

14-year-old used deep fryer at Texas cheesesteak shop, feds say. Restaurant fined

Starbucks joins chicken sandwich craze and adds other new summertime menu items