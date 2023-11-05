Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard-Bassett Say There’s 'Opportunity' for “RHOP ”Friendships to Mend (Exclusive)

Wendy Osefo says her 'Real Housewives of Potomac' castmates need "be honest and accountable" before she could move forward with their friendships

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett at BravoCon 2023

Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard-Bassett aren’t giving up hope to mend their friendships with their The Real Housewives of Potomac costars.

Osefo exclusively told PEOPLE at BravoCon in Las Vegas to “never say never” to a reconciliation between the Bravo stars.

“I think that there's always opportunity for us to mend fences and move forward,” she said. "But right now, I think people have things that they have to answer for and be honest and accountable about, and until we get through that patch, then we are where we are.”

Dillard-Bassett agreed, saying, “What she said.”

Jai Lennard/Bravo New Housewife Nneka Ihim Joins Returning Ladies Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton

The trailer for RHOP season 8, which premieres Sunday, delves into the drama between the women.

Karen Huger and Mia Thornton aren't gelling, with Thorton calling Huger an "old dog who needs to find some new tricks" — to which Huger retorts, "You are the trick."

Osefo and Nneka Ihim also face off after Ihim claims Osefo's mom did "voodoo" on her. "My mom worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Osefo says, and Ihim responds, "At day. By night, she's submitting names to shrines."

When a fire breaks out moments later, Dillard-Bassett doesn't miss a beat, joking: "This is the demons coming to get us."

If that weren't enough, Dillard-Bassett's ongoing lawsuit with Ashley Darby's estranged husband Michael Darby puts the two women at odds.

"Kiss my f---ing ass," Dillard-Bassett yells at Darby. "Walk away so I can see it," the mother of two shoots back.

"You don't f---ing own me to put me out of this group!" Dillard-Bassett says, to which Darby responds, "That's so immature."

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

