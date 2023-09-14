Wendy’s offers fan-favorite burger for just a penny. Here’s when and what to know

Wendy’s is offering super cheap burgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent when they place an order online or in the app, according to the Ohio-based burger chain.

The offer is valid with any purchase through Sept. 22 at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide, the restaurant said in a news release. Delivery orders placed on third-party sites are excluded, however.

Wendy’s customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent when they place an order online or in the app on National Cheeseburger Day (Sept 20).

Customers can find the deal in the “offers” section on Wendy’s website and mobile app.

Additional information wasn’t available.

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18.

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

Krispy Kreme gives away free doughnuts in exchange for trying new coffee. What to know

McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve soda fountains. Here’s when and what to know

KFC teases new chicken wings – but they won’t stick around. What to know