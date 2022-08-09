Wendy’s newest breakfast item is made for dipping. Here’s what to know

Wendy’s is bolstering its breakfast menu with a new item that’s made for dipping and dunking.

New homestyle French toast sticks will arrive at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide on Monday, Aug. 15, the burger chain announced in a news release.

The morning staple, which Wendy’s said has a “taste of nostalgia,” is the latest addition to the chain’s breakfast lineup and comes with a sweet syrup dip made to complement the “soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust” of the French toast.

Fans can try a 4- or 6-piece a la carte option, or sink their teeth into a 6-piece combo paired with seasoned potatoes and a drink, according to the release.

Orders can be placed in-store or online via the Wendy’s mobile app.

“We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable and affordable breakfast offerings,” John Li, vice resident of culinary innovation for Wendy’s, said in a statement. “The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness – a space we’ve mastered– to balance out our savory morning flavors.

“The piping hot pillowy French Toast Sticks and golden syrup dip are the perfect way to take your breakfast game to the next level,” Li added.

