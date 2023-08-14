Wendy’s Drops New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches and Seemingly Shades McDonald's

The chain is offering $2 off the new breakfast sandwiches for a limited time

Wendy's is coming for the McMuffin.

On Monday, the fast food spot announced that it is entering the English muffin breakfast market after working on the sandwiches for a year and a half.

Wendy’s will launch two new English muffin sandwiches on Aug. 22. The sandwiches stack “a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys...) or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese,” according to a release.

That “other guys” comment seemingly throws shade at McDonald’s McMuffins, which features bacon that is precooked and reheated on site, according to their website.

In celebration of the new breakfast offerings, Wendy's customers can get $2 off English muffin breakfast combos through Sept. 3 when ordering on the app or website.

The English muffin sandwiches join a breakfast lineup with classics like French toast sticks, croissant sandwiches and biscuit sandwiches. Wendy’s also adapts permanent menu options into breakfast options, like the breakfast Baconator and Frosty cream cold brew, which is another newbie to the menu.

The brand announced Frosty cream cold brews in July. They are a mix of slow-steeped, smooth cold brew and Wendy's Frosty creamer plus your choice of syrup in vanilla, chocolate or caramel.

