Wendy’s adds new menu items in time for football season — but they won’t stay long

Fans of Wendy’s Made to Crave menu will have a few more options to kick off football season.

The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich debuted Tuesday, Aug. 22, at participating restaurants nationwide, the Ohio-based burger chain announced in a news release.

Queso Fries — featuring roasted poblano queso and shredded cheddar cheese — also joined the Made to Crave lineup.

Score Big on Flavor with Wendy’s Game-Changing Cheesy Duo: The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries. Hand-out/The Wendy's Company

All three offerings are available to order in-store or online, for a limited time.

Inspired by tailgating favorites, the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger features a beef patty topped with melted cheese, poblano queso, tortilla strips, spicy corn, lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce on a jalapeno-cheddar bun, according to a product description.

Customers can swap out the beef for a chicken breast filet.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

The cheesy sandwiches and fries are just the latest additions to Wendy’s menu. Just this month, the restaurant added English muffin sandwiches to its breakfast lineup.

