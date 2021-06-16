Wendover Housing Partners Now Accepting Applications for Residents at Hartland Station Apartments in Atlanta

Wendover’s newest community seen as a cornerstone in revitalizing Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier affordable housing developers, today announces it is accepting applications for residents at Hartland Station, the company’s new mixed-income community in Atlanta.



Hartland Station is seen as a cornerstone for the revitalization of Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood, which is part of the Georgia Conservancy’s Blueprints for Successful Communities Program. The program works with local municipalities to facilitate sustainable revitalization plans.

Located four miles south of downtown Atlanta, Hartland Station features 131 one, two and three-bedroom units, with rents starting at $888 a month. Community amenities include a business center, fitness center, activity room with kitchen, splash pad and playground for children.

Hartland Station was financed in part by a $945,515 Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, $18.8 million in tax-exempt bonds, $1.5 million Housing Opportunity Bonds from Invest Atlanta and $1.3 million in grant funding from the Metropolitan Parkway tax allocation district. The total cost of the project was $28 million.

Design services for Hartland Station were provided by Slocum Platts Architects, and Roger B. Kennedy Construction is the general contractor.

“Atlanta is home to a thriving economy, but like most cities, is experiencing a severe shortage of affordable housing,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, CEO and founder of Wendover Housing Partners. “Hartland Station addresses the need for affordable housing and provides legacy residents with a new option to stay in a neighborhood that they know and love.”

According to a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Atlanta is the 17th-worst metropolitan area in the U.S. when it comes to challenges facing extremely low income (ELI) renters, with just 29 affordable/available homes per 100 ELI renters. It also ranks as the 16th-worst metropolitan area in the U.S. when it comes to the greatest percentage of ELI renter households with severe cost burdens (77%).

Located at 2074 Fleet St. SW, Hartland Station is now accepting rental applications. For more information, call 404-474-1180 or visit hartlandstation.com.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for Wendover Housing Partners

773-315-4186

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com



