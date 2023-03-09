Wendi McLendon-Covey Reflects on The Goldbergs ' 'Heartwarming' Run Ahead of Series Finale

As The Goldbergs nears its end, star Wendi McLendon-Covey is reflecting on the pride she's taken in playing Beverly Goldberg on the ABC sitcom over the last decade — and how the series finale will do the show, and fans, justice.

"I love all the outlandish things I've gotten to do," McLendon-Covey, 53, tells PEOPLE in 10. "I've gotten to be a mom and a grandma because of this show."

The actress has especially high praise for "her kids" on the show, who she says are "so funny."

As for the episodes from week to week, she notes, "I love that the third act of our show is always heartwarming. My family was very similar to this one in that we didn't have the language skills to tell each other how much we meant to each other. All you could do was yell until people understood."

The final seasons of The Goldbergs have been a bittersweet one in many ways.

In December 2021, Jeff Garlin — who played McLendon-Covey's on-screen husband — was accused of demeaning and unprofessional behavior on the set of the show, according to Vanity Fair which reported on an ongoing HR investigation into the actor.

Garlin, 60, denied the allegations at the time, admitting to "silly" behavior but insisting he meant no harm.

"I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for," he told the outlet.

Garlin left in the midst of filming for the show's ninth season, and his character was killed off in the season 10 premiere, leaving McLendon-Covey's character a widow.

McLendon-Covey tells PEOPLE that if there were to be a reboot of the show, she hopes Beverly finds love again.

"If we were to come back in 10 years to do a reboot, I would hope that she's in a really solid marriage," she says. "I hope she's happily remarried after being on the apps for a while and I hope she's surrounded by juicy grandchildren."

Ahead of The Goldbergs' series finale on May 3, new episodes air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.