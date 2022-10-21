‘Wendell & Wild’: How Henry Selick’s Jordan Peele Team-Up Redefines Stop-Motion Animation

Bill Desowitz
·5 min read
Animation
Animation

.

After 13 years in the wilderness following “Coraline” and the ill-fated passion project “The Shadow King,” Henry Selick returns to form with “Wendell & Wild.” It’s an afro-punk celebration made in collaboration with Jordan Peele (“Nope”) that redefines stop-motion animation with a 2D aesthetic and more experimental approach.

The Netflix Oscar contender follows Black teenage orphan Kat (Lyric Ross), who makes a bargain with demon siblings Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) to bring her parents back to life. Selick’s admiration for Key and Peele’s eponymous sketch-comedy series led to their involvement, with Peele taking an active role as producer and co-writer, emphasizing the subversive horror/comedy ethos that he’s established through his Monkeypaw Productions label.

More from IndieWire

For animation supervisors Malcolm Lamont and Jeff Riley (both stop-motion vets from Laika), this reunion with Selick was a DIY-like departure from “Coraline,” with a smaller crew working in a more confined studio space outside of Portland. For “Wendell & Wild,” they embraced a rougher, more handmade style of stop-motion, in which maintaining the 2D look of the concept art was encouraged by Selick, as was retaining the seam lines on the puppet faces. And, with such graphic, angular faces from concept artist Pablo Lobato, they had something unique to work with.

Lamont told IndieWire that the animators were keen on staying true to Lobato’s artwork, but it posed a challenge for 3D-printing the characters’ face replacements. “You’d see these weird lines in Pablo’s drawings,” he said. “What does it look like when you turn? Does it have an edge? Does it have an actual return on it? We wanted, from any angle, to keep the 2D design.”

To be economical, they limited their library of facial expressions to only what was emotionally called for in a scene (cutting down on the in-betweens). For Kat, the conflicted protagonist who’s forced to confront personal demons along her heroic journey, they went for the most sophisticated, naturalistic performance. “We definitely had more choices for her,” Riley added. Yet her body had a quirk in that her legs were different lengths, which became most apparent when she kneels down beside a gravestone.

“Wendell &amp; Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
“Wendell & Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

At Selick’s request, the more caricatured and comical Wendell and Wild had two sets of faces: One for the underworld and one for the human world. “In the underworld, their faces looked like bas-relief sculpts with crazy mouths,” Lamont said. “They were specific to angles and words. It’s like cutout animation. For turning the head, you needed several different facial positions, including three-quarter. They were sculpted in clay and scanned. We were convinced it wasn’t gonna work, but it was extremely entertaining because of the comedy Key and Peele brought to it.”

A more bizarre version of the siblings was built for their first encounter with Kat, to whom they appear in a nightmare as giant floating faces and hands. As inspiration for the scene, Selick sent Lamont and Riley a YouTube video of a finger puppet whose facial features could be elongated and squashed via tubes on the back of the toy. “It was kind of creepy and funny and he said he wanted to do the Wendell & Wild faces like this,” Lamont said. “So we built 12-inch giant silicone faces and on the back they were hollowed out, and they had armatured pieces poked into the eyebrows and around the mouth. So the animator had them on these giant rigs that allowed them to float around the set. You could stretch the faces and pull the eye socket right over so you could see the eyeball floating around inside there. This was insane and we didn’t know what people were going to think of it. It was a weird, surreal version of already weird, surreal characters.”

“Wendell &amp; Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
“Wendell & Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

The most technically challenging puppet proved to be Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), a giant demon whose belly is home to the Scream Fair, a theme park of the damned. There were several Belzer puppets, both large and small, including a 16-foot hero puppet and 6-foot hands. “He’s naked and virtually made of all silicone, which looks like flesh but weighs a lot,” added Lamont. “He needed a lot of external support with the motion-control rigging just to have him lying in his pool of boiling oil.”

Another one of Selick’s 2D-inspired ideas involved the souls doomed to ride the Scream Fair’s torturous attractions. To achieve the desired cutout animation look, the puppets were made out of tin and then coated with silicone and affixed with magnets and bolts for a flowing, ripply effect. “I worked out an animation cycle of them rippling,” Riley said. “We 3D-scanned it, and then printed out hundreds of replacement cycles for the smaller ones in groups in wide shots, which were about an inch tall. They were super fragile because they were so small.”

“Wendell &amp; Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
“Wendell & Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Selick also carried over the idea of doing shadow puppets projected onto the wall from “The Shadow King.” This was reserved for the intense “Redemption Chamber” sequence in which Kat relives her terrifying past. Taking inspiration from the shadow-puppet work in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,” the director and animation supervisors employed a combination of stop-motion animation and very imaginative CG — after it was realized that traditional cutouts would be too limited in their motion and too time-consuming.

“Henry was pragmatic enough to accept the advantage of CG here,” Lamont said. “A special team required to pull off all the individual cutouts was overwhelming. One person could go off and take five or six months and build everything in the computer. We tried to work in the way a face changes if we were doing face replacement in stop-motion. Instead of being super articulated from one shape to another, we [toned it down]. We then brought in extra animators to finish the sequence and everyone was also a stop-motion animator.

“Wendell &amp; Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
“Wendell & Wild” - Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

“What was great was Henry had a wild suggestion, and whatever was best for a specific scene, we’d go for it, whether it was changing scale or using a completely different technique,” Riley added.

“Wendell & Wild” debuts in theaters and screens at the Animation Is Film Festival on Friday, October 21. The film begins streaming on Netflix Friday, October 28.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa

  • Montreal ousts Orlando City in MLS Cup playoff thriller

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game

  • Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,

  • Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

    GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021. Reichart said a new league with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season. Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Argonauts can clinch first in East Division with victory over Montreal Alouettes

    They've endured a sometimes quirky 2022 schedule but it has also delivered head coach Ryan Dinwiddie and the Toronto Argonauts to a very simple and emphatic completion. Toronto (10-6) concludes its regular campaign with a home-and-home series versus the Montreal Alouettes (8-8). The two teams square off Saturday night at Molson Stadium before returning to Toronto's BMO Field on Oct. 29. Both teams have cemented East Division playoff berths and home post-season games. Toronto needs just a split t

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Ranking the 'best-looking' NHL coaches

    Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.

  • Rangers' Ryan Carpenter shares gory photo after taking skate to head

    Ryan Carpenter took a skate blade to the side of his head and shared the photographic evidence.

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

    DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he's cleared to compete for the Red Wings. The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in Saturday's win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he di

  • Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

    PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles. Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona. Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times with Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as

  • Four defensive TDs highlight last week's CFL regular-season games

    The CFL has long been about wide-open play and high-scoring offence but last week defences got into the act. Four defensive touchdowns were scored in the league's four games. That included interception returns by B.C. defensive backs Marcus Sayles and T.J. Lee, in the Lions' 40-32 home win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombes on Saturday night. Sayles returned his interception 45 yards for the score to put B.C. ahead 17-10 in the second quarter. It came after Winnipeg's Janarion Grant's 94-yard punt-re

  • McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins' four-point nights lead Oilers to 6-4 win over Hurricanes

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell had 36 saves in the victory. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Sebastian Aho added th