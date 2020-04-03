Wendell Miracle releases a new motivational self-help book on Amazon

Wendell Miracle releases a new motivational self-help book titled "Have a Magical Day: 7 Keys to Living Happy Every Day". Wendell is a social media influencer with nearly half a million followers

SANFRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Wendell Miracle is a one-of-a-kind social media influencer who cares more about emotional wellness than popularity or financial gain. His refreshing outlook on life is grounded in his personal experiences with mental illness after losing his mother to breast cancer in 2012 and nearly going bankrupt. After recovering from his loss and learning how to find joy in ordinary life, Wendell founded the Hope Nuggets movement to teach others how to create their own happiness through generosity and God.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wendell has cultivated an impressive base of almost half a million followers on Instagram. These devoted fans rely on him to provide daily inspiration and guide them on their respective journeys. The Hope Nuggets philosophy is especially powerful because it can be adapted to any circumstance or situation. Wendell reminds his followers that gratitude is both a source of happiness and the foundation for realizing their dreams. With gratitude, there isn't any room left for negativity or self-doubt.

Wendell recently released his debut book, Have A Magical Day, to spread his incredible message of hope, healing, and fulfillment. He believes that everyone can discover their own personal happiness through selflessness and positive intent. Wendell's methodology is simple to follow and condensed into 7 steps. Ordinary people can follow his roadmap to a happier life, regardless of their schedule.

Readers of Have A Magical Day credit Wendell's masterpiece for helping them to remain calm during turbulent political and economic times, and it's no surprise that Wendell has been named one of the best new authors in 2020. Amidst a society that is often self-absorbed, the book encourages everyone to be kind, trust in God, and look for the positive parts of their lives. In light of the current Covid-19 situation where many may choose to stay indoors, Wendell's book will be a constructive read for those looking to improve themselves.

Story continues

Wendell Miracle can be found online at Hope Nuggets or on Instagram as @hopenuggets. Have A Magical Day is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Charlotte Simmons

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dabb Media

Address: 338 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94107, United States

Website: https://dabb.media

SOURCE: Dabb Media





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583752/Wendell-Miracle-releases-a-new-motivational-self-help-book-on-Amazon



