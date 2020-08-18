WENDEL: Information about IHS - Towers IHS Towers Exploring a Potential Registered IPO in the US

Information about IHS Towers

IHS Towers Exploring a Potential Registered IPO in the US

IHS Holding Limited (“IHS Towers” or “IHS”) announced on August 14, 2020, in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that it is exploring a potential registered initial public offering in the United States. IHS Towers also indicated that:

the timing, number of shares to be offered and price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined;

any proposed offering would commence after the completion of a customary U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission review process of a registration statement relating to the proposed offering and subject to market and other conditions.

Additional information regarding IHS, in particular recent company presentations, are available on https://www.ihstowers.com/

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: IHS may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of IHS Towers’ control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. IHS Towers undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

