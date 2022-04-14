WENDEL: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

WENDEL



PRESS RELEASE - 04.14.2022

Availability of the 2021

Universal Registration Document

2021 Universal Registration Document

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, April 14, 2022. It is available, in French, to the public pursuant to the regulations in force.

It includes:

the 2021 annual financial report,

the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports,

information regarding the fees paid in 2021 to the Statutory Auditors,

required information regarding the share buyback program,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of extra-financial performance.

This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Annual General Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also be available at the Company's head office, located at 89 rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris - France.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than April 22, 2022.

Shareholders’ Meeting as of June 16, 2022

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday June 16, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) in Salle Wagram, located at 39-41 avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris.

Agenda

04.28.2022

Q1 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2022 (pre-market release)

06.16.2022

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2022

H1 2022 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2022 (pre-market release)

08.03.2022

Publication of condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2022

Q3 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2022 (pre-market release)

12.01.2022

2022 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

