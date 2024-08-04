Wenceel Pérez's two-out single in the 11th lifts Tigers to improbable 6-5 win over Royals

Detroit Tigers' Wenceel Pérez celebrates his walk off single against the Kansas City Royals in the 11th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Wenceel Pérez singled with two out in the 11th inning and the Detroit Tigers rallied three times to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Saturday night.

The Tigers trailed in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings, and ended a five-game losing streak. Kansas City had won five straight.

Parker Meadows led off the 11th with an RBI triple and the Royals intentionally walked Javier Báez. Jake Rogers hit into a double play, but Pérez lined a ball off the wall in right center field off James McArthur (4-5).

The Royals led 3-1 going into the ninth, but Bligh Madris led off the ninth inning with a home run off Hunter Harvey. Zach McKinstry followed with a pinch-hit double.

McKinstry took third on Parker Meadows' groundout and scored on Báez's double. Báez stole third without a throw, but Pérez grounded out to end the inning.

The Royals took a 4-3 lead in the 10th on Bobby Witt Jr.'s sacrifice fly off Jason Foley (3-3), but Justyn-Henry Malloy tied the game with a two-out double.

Vinnie Pasquatino made it 1-0 in the sixth inning with a long homer off Kenta Maeda — his fourth homer in as many games — but Andy Ibáñez tied it with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Paul DeJong put the Royals back in front 3-1 with a seventh-inning homer — the 18th homer off Maeda in 80 innings this season.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made an unusual defensive move early in the game. Pérez started the game in left field with Matt Vierling playing right, but they reversed positions for the second.

The first pitch was delayed 25 minutes by a ceremony to retire the No. 10 worn by former Tigers manager and 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Jim Leyland.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the four-game series on Sunday afternoon, with Royals RHP Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.58 ERA) pitching against the Tigers' bullpen.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb