Wembley sister killings: Man arrested over deaths

A man has been arrested over the deaths of two sisters who were found stabbed in a park in Wembley, north London.

The 18-year-old, who was arrested at an address in south London, is being held on suspicion of both murders.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were killed in the early hours of Saturday 6 June after an evening out celebrating Bibaa's birthday with others at the park.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: "Given the significance of this development, we visited the family in person today to inform them of the arrest. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

"A team of forensic officers have been a constant presence at the park over the last few weeks carrying out meticulous fingertip searches at what is a vast and complex crime scene.

"Whilst that work has now concluded, smaller searches in outer areas of the park will continue.

"To date, officers have recovered more than 1,000 exhibits - including property belonging to both Nicole and Bibaa, collected hours of CCTV and visited hundreds of homes and businesses.

"I would continue to appeal to the public to come forward with any information they feel may be relevant to our investigation."

A post-mortem revealed the sisters both died of stab wounds.

Detectives believe they were part of a group of people who met in Fryent Country Park on the evening of Friday 5 June as part of Bibaa's birthday celebrations.

It is thought their friends left throughout the evening, leaving the siblings, who were both from northwest London, alone in the park by around midnight.

They were reported missing when they failed to return home. Their bodies were discovered on Sunday 7 June.

Anyone with information should contact officers on 020 8721 4205, via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun.