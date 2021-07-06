Wembley murders: Danyal Hussein found guilty of killing sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in London park

A court sketch of Danyal Hussein during his trial for murder at the Old Bailey (PA)

A nineteen-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering two sisters who he stabbed to death in a north London park last year.

The jury at the Old Bailey announced its guilty verdict against Danyal Hussein on Tuesday afternoon.

Hussein killed sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a park in Wembley in June last year where the women had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday.

The sisters’ bodies were discovered the next day in undergrowth in Fryent Country Park by Ms Smallman’s partner as he and others searched for the missing pair.

Hussein denied two counts of murder but the court heard how police had traced his DNA to the scene and also found CCTV footage of the 19-year-old buying knives at Asda in the days before the sisters were killed.

The court heard how Hussein had signed a handwritten pact in blood with a “demon” who would supposedly let him win the lottery if he “sacrificed” women.

His victims were then chosen at random as he roamed the park in the early hours of the morning of 6 June.