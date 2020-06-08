Wembley: Murder investigation as sisters found dead in park after birthday party

A murder investigation is under way after two sisters were found dead in a park after celebrating one of their birthdays.

Police are treating the deaths of Nicole Smallman, 27, from Harrow, and Bibaa Henry, 46, from Brent, as "suspicious" after they were found in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, northwest London, on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives believe they were part of a group of about 10 people who were in the park, popular for its views over London, from 7pm on Friday to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is thought their friends left throughout the evening, leaving them together, and were reported missing to police on Saturday when they did not return home.

Police were called shortly after 1pm on Sunday to find the sisters unresponsive and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their families have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: "Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need answers.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with this horrific incident."

He added that police are in the early stages of the investigation and need to hear from any of the group who were in Fryent Country Park on the evening of 5 June, or early into the next day.

They had gathered about a five-minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance of the park, leading to a hill - a well-known spot to sit and look over London.

DCI Harding said anybody in that area of the park from Friday evening to Sunday lunchtime who noticed the group or saw anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

"You may have stumbled upon items of property, but not realised the significance of them," he said.

"If you did, you may well have information that could assist us hugely. No matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us."

An extensive crime scene remains in the park but there have been no arrests.

Anybody with information should call police on 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7 Jun or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.