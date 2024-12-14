Wembanyama, Spurs to host Edwards and the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-12, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs have gone 12-11 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremy Sochan averaging 2.9.

The Timberwolves are 10-8 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 12.8 fast break points per game.

The Spurs average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 110.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 113.2 the Spurs give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 10 points and 8.4 assists for the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (calf), Stephon Castle: day to day (shoulder), Zach Collins: day to day (back), Tre Jones: out (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press