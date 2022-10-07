Wembanyama showcases why he’s the projected no. 1 overall draft pick I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, October 7, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Colts beat the Broncos in perhaps the ugliest game of football in modern times

Victor Wembanyama again showed us why he’s projected to go number one overall in next year’s draft and why some are calling him a ‘generational talent’

LeBron James made his desire to own a team in Las Vegas crystal clear