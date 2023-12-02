With Wembanyama out for San Antonio, Pelicans extend Spurs' skid to 14 games

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Trey Murphy scored 18 points in his first appearance this season and the New Orleans Pelicans beat San Antonio 121-106 on Friday night to send the Spurs to their 14th straight loss.

Spurs rookie forward Victor Wembanyama, the first player taken in the NBA draft, was held out because of right hip tightness.

San Antonio's losing streak is its second-longest. The Spurs lost 16 in arow last season, when they finished 22-60 and won the NBA draft lottery.

CJ McCollum scored 19 points and Herb Jones added 17 points and three steals for New Orleans, which won its second straight.

Murphy missed New Orleans' first 19 games while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

His first basket of the season was an end-to-end layup in transition. The 2023 All-Star Dunk contest runner-up later highlighted his return with a driving, soaring, tomahawk jam. He also went 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Brandon Ingram scored 14 points, Zion Williamson had 12 points and the pair had seven assists apiece as they took on more of a facilitator role than usual.

Wembanyama ’s absence came a night after he had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 137-135 loss to Atlanta in San Antonio.

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman missed a game for the first time after starting San Antonio’s first 18 games, during which he averaged 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 14 points. Jeremy Sochan scored 13 points and Charles Bassey grabbed 11 rebounds.

Most of the game was played with just two officials on the court after Scott Wall limped off in the first quarter, leaving Ed Malloy and Aaron Smith to carry on without him.

