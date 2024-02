Wembanyama posts first triple-double with blocks as Spurs beat Raptors to end 7-game skid

TORONTO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks in his second triple-double, Devin Vassell added 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a seven-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Raptors 122-99 on Monday night.

Wembanyama made 10 of 14 attempts and had five assists and a pair of steals in 29 minutes as the Spurs won for the first time since Jan. 27 against Minnesota. His previous career high for blocks was eight, against Memphis on Nov. 18. He leads the NBA in that category.

It was the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks for Atlanta against Minnesota on Jan. 22, 2021. That had also been the last time anyone in the NBA blocked 10 shots in a game.

Jeremy Sochan scored 16 points and Keldon Johnson added 12 as San Antonio snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Gradey Dick scored 18 points, Kelly Olynyk had 17 and RJ Barrett 13 for the Raptors, who had won the past six meetings with San Antonio. Toronto has lost 14 of 18.

76ERS 123, CAVALIERS 121

CLEVELAND (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 24 points in his third game with Philadelphia, Kelly Oubre Jr. also had 24 and the 76ers ended Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak.

The Cavs nearly rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 1:25. They had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

All-Star Tyrese Maxey added 22 points for the Sixers. Maxey split a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds left, giving Cleveland a last possession to extend its longest winning streak since it had LeBron James in 2018.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 36 points.

BULLS 136, HAWKS 126

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu had a career-high 29 points and seven assists as Chicago scored a season-best point total.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds. Coby White added 20 points and seven assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks off the bench. Bogdanovic had 28 points and Hunter 23. Trae Young had 19 points, including 2-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

The win kept Chicago two games in front of the Hawks for the No. 9 seed in the East. The Bulls have won both games against Atlanta this season.

HORNETS 111, PACERS 102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Charlotte won its second straight game since adding five new players via trade.

Newcomers Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic added an offensive spark for the Hornets, who finished with 27 assists. Williams led the way with 21 points and Curry added 18 off the bench. Mann got the start and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Myles Turner had 22 points and Aaron Nesmith scored 21 for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds while playing 34 minutes in the loss.

