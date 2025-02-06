Wembanyama hits decisive free throw as Spurs hold off Hawks 126-125 in Fox's debut

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Wembanyama broke a tie with a free throw with 2.4 seconds left and De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points in his first game for San Antonio, leading the Spurs to a 126-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Fox arrived from Sacramento in a three-team trade Sunday and started in his San Antonio debut as Wembanyama’s new point guard.

Wembanyama, who also had 24 points, intentionally missed the second free throw, denying Atlanta the opportunity for an inbounds play. Trae Young missed a last-second 3-pointer.

Wembanyama added 12 rebounds. Fox matched his season high with 13 assists.

Young had 32 points with 12 assists for Atlanta. Onyeka Okongwu had a career-high 30 points.

The Spurs led by 20 points early in the second half but had to withstand the Hawks' comeback attempt. De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining pulled the Hawks to 123-121. Young made two free throws to tie it at 123 and hit a jumper for another tie at 125.

Takeaways

Spurs: One night after having his No. 24 jersey retired at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee near Atlanta, Devin Vassell scored 20 points and matched his career high with four steals. Julian Champagnie set a career high with five steals.

Hawks: Okongwu scored 13 points and Young had 11 in the third quarter as the Hawks outscored the Spurs 43-31.

Key moment

After leading only 22-21, the Spurs pulled away with an 11-2 run that was sparked by back-to-back layups from Jeremy Sochan.

Key stat

San Antonio led 72-54 at halftime to set a season high for points in a first half.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Spurs are at Charlotte as they complete a three-game tour of the South. The Hawks host Milwaukee.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Charles Odum, The Associated Press