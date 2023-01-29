Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips resigns after claims of racism, sexism and homophobia in organisation

Steve Phillips has resigned as chief executive of Welsh Rugby Union after claims of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia were levelled at the organisation.

In a statement, Phillips said: "It is with a huge amount of regret that I have decided to hand in my resignation.

"I have always had the best interests of Welsh rugby at the heart of my every action and thought, but have come to the conclusion that it is now time for someone else to lead the way.

"I am on record already saying how much I hugely regret the feelings and emotions expressed recently by former members of staff."

It comes after a BBC investigation featured former Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) employees alleging incidents including racism and homophobia during their time with the organisation. One contributor said she had considered suicide as a result of her experiences.

Nigel Walker will take over as acting chief executive with immediate effect, WRU said.