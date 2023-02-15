How Welsh rugby descended into chaos – and the brink of a player strike

Edinburgh, Scotland, 11th February 2023. George North of Wales during the Guinness 6 Nations match at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

The protracted row around the Professional Game Board table at the Welsh Rugby Union over a long-term pay deal for the four Welsh regions has developed into one of the biggest soap operas in British sport.

For much of the past two years the regions, who have ex-Harlequins chairman Malcolm Wall as their front man, have been in a battle with the recently departed WRU chief executive Steve Phillips over a fair and equitable pay deal to try to stabilise their finances and keep their best players based in Wales.

With no deal yet in sight, players are now holding talks with ‘nothing off the table’ including potential strikes, just 10 days before Wales’ crucial Six Nations clash against England.

Phillips left his post a fortnight ago, a result of the abysmally handled sexism and misogyny claims that have embroiled the WRU. Many thought the final blockage in the system had been removed with his departure, yet still there is no conclusion.

You can track the debate back to 2019 when a meeting was called to finalise a proposed merger between Scarlets and Ospreys. That was under the tenure of Martyn Phillips, then CEO, and Gareth Davies, the ex-chairman.

That plan nose-dived at the 11th hour and ever since Welsh rugby has been trying to find a financial solution to help the four teams not only stay alive, but somehow thrive.

The recent mood music from the WRU Board, which is currently trying to sell a new governance structure to its members in the wake of the revelations from the BBC expose that featured their former general manager of women’s rugby, Charlotte Wathan, is that a deal is close. Tell that to the marines!

The Cardiff director of rugby, Dai Young, perfectly summed up the on-going frustration being felt by players and coaches alike at all four regions. They were told to go away and prepare to table contracts for their players, yet still haven’t been given the go-ahead to confirm anything in writing.

“We are all getting a little bit bored of saying next week . . . next week. We aren’t in a position at the moment where we can offer anyone a contract to sign. I still don’t have a confirmed budget for next season,” admitted Young on Tuesday.

Story continues

“There is no more information than we have had for a while and the longer it goes on the more agitated the players and staff will be. Everyone wants to know what their future holds.

“I’m trying to keep the players’ heads on the job because we have some very important games coming up.”

Young is well versed in the difficulties of dealing with clubs facing a financial crisis following his decade in charge at Wasps. But the current drama is a bit like death by a thousand cuts.

"We face a situation where we aren’t able to keep the players we want to keep just because of the budgets. We will be cutting our numbers and we will be reducing salaries,” said Young.

“The game in Wales can't sustain the salaries and numbers there at the moment. That's a fact and a situation, but to what levels we can't say until we get the budget in front of us.”

There are fires raging all across the WRU’s territories. On the playing front, the senior men’s team has lost 11 of its last 13 internationals - including games against Italy and Georgia - and neither they, nor the Under 20 side, have won a game to date in the Six Nations.

Some senior international figures are looking to secure their futures by playing outside of Wales, putting a number of them outside the 60-cap rule which prevents them from playing for their country. A further exodus is expected once news of the salary cap comes into play, with the top players receiving a ceiling figure of £278,000 a year – a drop of up to £70,000 for some.

The pay pain will also drop down through the ranks as the regions battle to find a way to stay solvent, thus creating huge uncertainty and anxiety for the 200+ professional players and support staff at the four teams.

The PRB chair, Wall, has followed in the footsteps of Amanda Blanc into the hottest seat in the game in Wales and has kept his head down for the past year while hard working to find a solution. The proposed six-year deal that has been expected to be announced sees payments to the regions drop from around £26 million a year to £18m in the final 12 months of the deal.

Blanc, now the CEO of insurance giant Aviva, left her post because she felt she wasn’t being listened to or properly respected. Her departure caused some of the ripples that have turned into a tidal wave that is currently engulfing the WRU.

Cardiff’s international scrum-half Lloyd Williams, who recently became his region’s most capped player, admitted the situation is "frustrating" and has had an effect on the performances of some players.

"There are more important things than playing for Wales,“ said the two-time World Cup player.

“It is a reason for players to stay in Wales but the boys have families, they need a house to live in and they need food on the table. So, unless playing for Wales is what the player wants, having job security is more important

" Hopefully in the next fortnight something can be sorted, but unfortunately for the boys at the moment there are no contracts to sign.”